IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IoTeX Network What is the price of IoTeX Network (IOTX) today? The live price of IoTeX Network (IOTX) is 0.02897 USD . What is the market cap of IoTeX Network (IOTX)? The current market cap of IoTeX Network is $ 273.52M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IOTX by its real-time market price of 0.02897 USD . What is the circulating supply of IoTeX Network (IOTX)? The current circulating supply of IoTeX Network (IOTX) is 9.44B USD . What was the highest price of IoTeX Network (IOTX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of IoTeX Network (IOTX) is 0.262048 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of IoTeX Network (IOTX)? The 24-hour trading volume of IoTeX Network (IOTX) is $ 3.66M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

