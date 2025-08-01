More About IOTX

IoTeX Network Logo

IoTeX Network Price(IOTX)

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Live Price Chart

$0.02897
$0.02897
+0.87%1D
USD

IOTX Live Price Data & Information

IoTeX Network (IOTX) is currently trading at 0.02897 USD with a market cap of 273.52M USD. IOTX to USD price is updated in real-time.

IoTeX Network Key Market Performance:

$ 3.66M USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.87%
IoTeX Network 24-hour price change
9.44B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IOTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IOTX price information.

IOTX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of IoTeX Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0002499+0.87%
30 Days$ +0.00774+36.45%
60 Days$ +0.00673+30.26%
90 Days$ +0.01021+54.42%
IoTeX Network Price Change Today

Today, IOTX recorded a change of $ +0.0002499 (+0.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

IoTeX Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00774 (+36.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

IoTeX Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IOTX saw a change of $ +0.00673 (+30.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

IoTeX Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01021 (+54.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IOTX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of IoTeX Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02602
$ 0.02602

$ 0.02938
$ 0.02938

$ 0.262048
$ 0.262048

+1.04%

+0.87%

+24.33%

IOTX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 273.52M
$ 273.52M

$ 3.66M
$ 3.66M

9.44B
9.44B

What is IoTeX Network (IOTX)

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

IoTeX Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your IoTeX Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IOTX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about IoTeX Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your IoTeX Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

IoTeX Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IoTeX Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IOTX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IoTeX Network price prediction page.

IoTeX Network Price History

Tracing IOTX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IOTX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IoTeX Network price history page.

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IoTeX Network (IOTX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IOTX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy IoTeX Network (IOTX)

Looking for how to buy IoTeX Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase IoTeX Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IOTX to Local Currencies

1 IOTX to VND
762.34555
1 IOTX to AUD
A$0.0449035
1 IOTX to GBP
0.0217275
1 IOTX to EUR
0.0252039
1 IOTX to USD
$0.02897
1 IOTX to MYR
RM0.1234122
1 IOTX to TRY
1.1779202
1 IOTX to JPY
¥4.3455
1 IOTX to ARS
ARS$39.7393078
1 IOTX to RUB
2.3491773
1 IOTX to INR
2.5342956
1 IOTX to IDR
Rp474.9179568
1 IOTX to KRW
40.3479675
1 IOTX to PHP
1.6848952
1 IOTX to EGP
￡E.1.4070729
1 IOTX to BRL
R$0.162232
1 IOTX to CAD
C$0.0399786
1 IOTX to BDT
3.5395546
1 IOTX to NGN
44.3643683
1 IOTX to UAH
1.2077593
1 IOTX to VES
Bs3.56331
1 IOTX to CLP
$28.1009
1 IOTX to PKR
Rs8.2135744
1 IOTX to KZT
15.7530169
1 IOTX to THB
฿0.9487675
1 IOTX to TWD
NT$0.8664927
1 IOTX to AED
د.إ0.1063199
1 IOTX to CHF
Fr0.0234657
1 IOTX to HKD
HK$0.2271248
1 IOTX to MAD
.د.م0.2642064
1 IOTX to MXN
$0.5463742
1 IOTX to PLN
0.1083478
1 IOTX to RON
лв0.1286268
1 IOTX to SEK
kr0.2836163
1 IOTX to BGN
лв0.0495387
1 IOTX to HUF
Ft10.1505086
1 IOTX to CZK
0.6231447
1 IOTX to KWD
د.ك0.00886482
1 IOTX to ILS
0.0982083

IoTeX Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IoTeX Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official IoTeX Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IoTeX Network

