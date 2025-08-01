More About IP

IP Price Info

IP Whitepaper

IP Official Website

IP Tokenomics

IP Price Forecast

IP History

IP Buying Guide

IP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

IP Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Story Logo

Story Price(IP)

Story (IP) Live Price Chart

$6.281
$6.281$6.281
-2.45%1D
USD

IP Live Price Data & Information

Story (IP) is currently trading at 6.284 USD with a market cap of 1.85B USD. IP to USD price is updated in real-time.

Story Key Market Performance:

$ 2.98M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.45%
Story 24-hour price change
295.07M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IP price information.

IP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Story for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.15775-2.45%
30 Days$ +3.421+119.49%
60 Days$ +2.158+52.30%
90 Days$ +2.268+56.47%
Story Price Change Today

Today, IP recorded a change of $ -0.15775 (-2.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Story 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +3.421 (+119.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Story 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IP saw a change of $ +2.158 (+52.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Story 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +2.268 (+56.47%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Story: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 5.808
$ 5.808$ 5.808

$ 6.578
$ 6.578$ 6.578

$ 9
$ 9$ 9

-0.05%

-2.45%

+19.94%

IP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.85B
$ 1.85B$ 1.85B

$ 2.98M
$ 2.98M$ 2.98M

295.07M
295.07M 295.07M

What is Story (IP)

Story Network is a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain achieving the best of EVM and Cosmos SDK. It is 100% EVM-compatible alongside deep execution layer optimizations. This supports graph data structures, purpose-built for handling complex data structures like IP quickly and cost-efficiently. It does this by: using precompiled primitives to traverse complex data structures like IP graphs within seconds at marginal costs a high throughput consensus layer based to ensure fast finality and cheap transactions. Story’s "Proof-of-Creativity" Protocol is a smart contract protocol natively deployed on Story Network and allows any creator to onramp IP to Story. Creators can register their IP as “IP Assets” on the protocol. IP Assets (IPA) are the foundational programmable IP metadata on the protocol.

Story is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Story investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Story on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Story buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Story Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Story, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Story price prediction page.

Story Price History

Tracing IP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Story price history page.

Story (IP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Story (IP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Story (IP)

Looking for how to buy Story? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Story on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IP to Local Currencies

1 IP to VND
165,363.46
1 IP to AUD
A$9.7402
1 IP to GBP
4.713
1 IP to EUR
5.46708
1 IP to USD
$6.284
1 IP to MYR
RM26.76984
1 IP to TRY
255.06756
1 IP to JPY
¥942.6
1 IP to ARS
ARS$8,620.01416
1 IP to RUB
509.6324
1 IP to INR
549.72432
1 IP to IDR
Rp103,016.37696
1 IP to KRW
8,776.48576
1 IP to PHP
365.28892
1 IP to EGP
￡E.305.15104
1 IP to BRL
R$35.12756
1 IP to CAD
C$8.67192
1 IP to BDT
767.77912
1 IP to NGN
9,623.25476
1 IP to UAH
261.97996
1 IP to VES
Bs772.932
1 IP to CLP
$6,108.048
1 IP to PKR
Rs1,780.13152
1 IP to KZT
3,417.05068
1 IP to THB
฿205.98952
1 IP to TWD
NT$187.95444
1 IP to AED
د.إ23.06228
1 IP to CHF
Fr5.09004
1 IP to HKD
HK$49.26656
1 IP to MAD
.د.م57.1844
1 IP to MXN
$118.51624
1 IP to PLN
23.50216
1 IP to RON
лв27.90096
1 IP to SEK
kr61.52036
1 IP to BGN
лв10.74564
1 IP to HUF
Ft2,202.542
1 IP to CZK
135.35736
1 IP to KWD
د.ك1.922904
1 IP to ILS
21.30276

Story Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Story, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Story Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Story

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

IP
IP
USD
USD

1 IP = 6.284 USD

Trade

IPUSDT
$6.284
$6.284$6.284
+5.89%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee