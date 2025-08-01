More About IRIS

IRIS Price Info

IRIS Whitepaper

IRIS Official Website

IRIS Tokenomics

IRIS Price Forecast

IRIS History

IRIS Buying Guide

IRIS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

IRIS Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

IRISnet Logo

IRISnet Price(IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) Live Price Chart

$0.0007331
$0.0007331$0.0007331
+2.11%1D
USD

IRIS Live Price Data & Information

IRISnet (IRIS) is currently trading at 0.0007326 USD with a market cap of 1.18M USD. IRIS to USD price is updated in real-time.

IRISnet Key Market Performance:

$ 53.75K USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.11%
IRISnet 24-hour price change
1.60B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IRIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IRIS price information.

IRIS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of IRISnet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000015149+2.11%
30 Days$ +0.0000967+15.20%
60 Days$ -0.0007344-50.07%
90 Days$ -0.0006714-47.83%
IRISnet Price Change Today

Today, IRIS recorded a change of $ +0.000015149 (+2.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

IRISnet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000967 (+15.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

IRISnet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IRIS saw a change of $ -0.0007344 (-50.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

IRISnet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0006714 (-47.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IRIS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of IRISnet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0007167
$ 0.0007167$ 0.0007167

$ 0.000746
$ 0.000746$ 0.000746

$ 0.31584
$ 0.31584$ 0.31584

+1.87%

+2.11%

-16.49%

IRIS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.18M
$ 1.18M$ 1.18M

$ 53.75K
$ 53.75K$ 53.75K

1.60B
1.60B 1.60B

What is IRISnet (IRIS)

IRISnet: Interchain Service Hub for NextGen Distributed Applications -- A BPoS Blockchain that is Self Evolutionary. IRIS network (a.k.a. IRISnet) aims to establish a technology foundation to facilitate construction of next-generation distributed applications. By incorporating a comprehensive service infrastructure and an enhanced IBC protocol into Cosmos stack, IRISnet enables integration and interoperablity of business services offered by heterogeneous blockchains including public chains as well as consortium chains.

IRISnet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your IRISnet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IRIS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about IRISnet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your IRISnet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

IRISnet Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IRISnet, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IRIS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IRISnet price prediction page.

IRISnet Price History

Tracing IRIS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IRIS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IRISnet price history page.

IRISnet (IRIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IRISnet (IRIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IRIS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy IRISnet (IRIS)

Looking for how to buy IRISnet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase IRISnet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IRIS to Local Currencies

1 IRIS to VND
19.278369
1 IRIS to AUD
A$0.00113553
1 IRIS to GBP
0.00054945
1 IRIS to EUR
0.000637362
1 IRIS to USD
$0.0007326
1 IRIS to MYR
RM0.003120876
1 IRIS to TRY
0.029736234
1 IRIS to JPY
¥0.10989
1 IRIS to ARS
ARS$1.004936724
1 IRIS to RUB
0.05941386
1 IRIS to INR
0.064087848
1 IRIS to IDR
Rp12.009834144
1 IRIS to KRW
1.023178464
1 IRIS to PHP
0.042586038
1 IRIS to EGP
￡E.0.035575056
1 IRIS to BRL
R$0.004095234
1 IRIS to CAD
C$0.001010988
1 IRIS to BDT
0.089509068
1 IRIS to NGN
1.121896314
1 IRIS to UAH
0.030542094
1 IRIS to VES
Bs0.0901098
1 IRIS to CLP
$0.7120872
1 IRIS to PKR
Rs0.207530928
1 IRIS to KZT
0.398365902
1 IRIS to THB
฿0.024014628
1 IRIS to TWD
NT$0.021912066
1 IRIS to AED
د.إ0.002688642
1 IRIS to CHF
Fr0.000593406
1 IRIS to HKD
HK$0.005743584
1 IRIS to MAD
.د.م0.00666666
1 IRIS to MXN
$0.013816836
1 IRIS to PLN
0.002739924
1 IRIS to RON
лв0.003252744
1 IRIS to SEK
kr0.007172154
1 IRIS to BGN
лв0.001252746
1 IRIS to HUF
Ft0.2567763
1 IRIS to CZK
0.015780204
1 IRIS to KWD
د.ك0.0002241756
1 IRIS to ILS
0.002483514

IRISnet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IRISnet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official IRISnet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IRISnet

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

IRIS
IRIS
USD
USD

1 IRIS = 0.0007326 USD

Trade

IRISUSDT
$0.0007326
$0.0007326$0.0007326
+1.70%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee