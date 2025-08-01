What is Iron Fish (IRON)

Iron Fish is building the encryption layer for crypto. It is a brand new Layer-1, Proof of Work chain where every transaction is encrypted, protecting sensitive user information with zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for validation. Their goal is for Iron Fish to be the privacy layer for all crypto, letting assets from other chains be transferred over to Iron Fish to gain the benefit of privacy.

Iron Fish (IRON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Iron Fish (IRON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IRON token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Iron Fish What is the price of Iron Fish (IRON) today? The live price of Iron Fish (IRON) is 0.189 USD . What is the market cap of Iron Fish (IRON)? The current market cap of Iron Fish is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IRON by its real-time market price of 0.189 USD . What is the circulating supply of Iron Fish (IRON)? The current circulating supply of Iron Fish (IRON) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Iron Fish (IRON)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Iron Fish (IRON) is 4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Iron Fish (IRON)? The 24-hour trading volume of Iron Fish (IRON) is $ 101.79K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

