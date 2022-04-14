Nifty Island (ISLAND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nifty Island (ISLAND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nifty Island (ISLAND) Information Nifty Island is building web3's gaming layer, an open gaming platform powered by user-generated content, where NFT, memecoin, and web3 communities can play, create, and earn rewards. Official Website: https://www.niftyisland.com Whitepaper: https://guide.niftyisland.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HX6zNkjJ7zy653VoDWzbaYpSg7BrgLfq4i4RA7D5nkkz

Nifty Island (ISLAND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nifty Island (ISLAND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.36M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 177.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.28M All-Time High: $ 0.7836 All-Time Low: $ 0.009059406634082372 Current Price: $ 0.013281

Nifty Island (ISLAND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nifty Island (ISLAND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ISLAND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ISLAND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

