What is Islamic Coin (ISLM)

Islamic Coin (ISLM) is the native currency of HAQQ, an ethics-first L1 blockchain that brings together sustainability-centered developers, validators, open-source contributors, and Muslim innovators in sustainable finance.

Islamic Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Islamic Coin (ISLM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Islamic Coin (ISLM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ISLM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Islamic Coin What is the price of Islamic Coin (ISLM) today? The live price of Islamic Coin (ISLM) is 0.02466 USD . What is the market cap of Islamic Coin (ISLM)? The current market cap of Islamic Coin is $ 49.11M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ISLM by its real-time market price of 0.02466 USD . What is the circulating supply of Islamic Coin (ISLM)? The current circulating supply of Islamic Coin (ISLM) is 1.99B USD . What was the highest price of Islamic Coin (ISLM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Islamic Coin (ISLM) is 0.10414 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Islamic Coin (ISLM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Islamic Coin (ISLM) is $ 56.29K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

