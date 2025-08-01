What is ITF (ITF)

ITF is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ITF investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ITF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ITF on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ITF buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ITF Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ITF, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ITF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ITF price prediction page.

ITF Price History

Tracing ITF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ITF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ITF price history page.

ITF (ITF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ITF (ITF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ITF token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ITF (ITF)

Looking for how to buy ITF? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ITF on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ITF to Local Currencies

1 ITF to VND ₫ -- 1 ITF to AUD A$ -- 1 ITF to GBP ￡ -- 1 ITF to EUR € -- 1 ITF to USD $ -- 1 ITF to MYR RM -- 1 ITF to TRY ₺ -- 1 ITF to JPY ¥ -- 1 ITF to ARS ARS$ -- 1 ITF to RUB ₽ -- 1 ITF to INR ₹ -- 1 ITF to IDR Rp -- 1 ITF to KRW ₩ -- 1 ITF to PHP ₱ -- 1 ITF to EGP ￡E. -- 1 ITF to BRL R$ -- 1 ITF to CAD C$ -- 1 ITF to BDT ৳ -- 1 ITF to NGN ₦ -- 1 ITF to UAH ₴ -- 1 ITF to VES Bs -- 1 ITF to CLP $ -- 1 ITF to PKR Rs -- 1 ITF to KZT ₸ -- 1 ITF to THB ฿ -- 1 ITF to TWD NT$ -- 1 ITF to AED د.إ -- 1 ITF to CHF Fr -- 1 ITF to HKD HK$ -- 1 ITF to MAD .د.م -- 1 ITF to MXN $ -- 1 ITF to PLN zł -- 1 ITF to RON лв -- 1 ITF to SEK kr -- 1 ITF to BGN лв -- 1 ITF to HUF Ft -- 1 ITF to CZK Kč -- 1 ITF to KWD د.ك -- 1 ITF to ILS ₪ --

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ITF What is the price of ITF (ITF) today? The live price of ITF (ITF) is -- USD . What is the market cap of ITF (ITF)? The current market cap of ITF is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ITF by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of ITF (ITF)? The current circulating supply of ITF (ITF) is -- USD . What was the highest price of ITF (ITF)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of ITF (ITF) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ITF (ITF)? The 24-hour trading volume of ITF (ITF) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.