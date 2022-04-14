Itheum (ITHEUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Itheum (ITHEUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Itheum (ITHEUM) Information Itheum is the world's 1st decentralized data brokerage platform that transforms users' personal data into a highly tradable asset class. It provides Data Creators and Data Consumers with the tools required to "bridge" highly valuable personal data from web2 into web3 and to then trade data with a seamless UX that’s built on top of blockchain technology and decentralized governance. Official Website: https://itheum.io Whitepaper: https://dev.to/itheum/itheum-data-dex-whitepaper-ooo Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/iTHSaXjdqFtcnLK4EFEs7mqYQbJb6B7GostqWbBQwaV Buy ITHEUM Now!

Itheum (ITHEUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Itheum (ITHEUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 426.12K $ 426.12K $ 426.12K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 486.44M $ 486.44M $ 486.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 876.00K $ 876.00K $ 876.00K All-Time High: $ 0.299 $ 0.299 $ 0.299 All-Time Low: $ 0.000836919399514103 $ 0.000836919399514103 $ 0.000836919399514103 Current Price: $ 0.000876 $ 0.000876 $ 0.000876 Learn more about Itheum (ITHEUM) price

Itheum (ITHEUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Itheum (ITHEUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ITHEUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ITHEUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ITHEUM's tokenomics, explore ITHEUM token's live price!

How to Buy ITHEUM Interested in adding Itheum (ITHEUM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ITHEUM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ITHEUM on MEXC now!

Itheum (ITHEUM) Price History Analyzing the price history of ITHEUM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ITHEUM Price History now!

ITHEUM Price Prediction Want to know where ITHEUM might be heading? Our ITHEUM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ITHEUM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!