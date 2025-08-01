More About IUP

iUP Logo

iUP Price(IUP)

iUP (IUP) Live Price Chart

$0.01806
$0.01806$0.01806
-0.38%1D
USD

IUP Live Price Data & Information

iUP (IUP) is currently trading at 0.01806 USD with a market cap of -- USD. IUP to USD price is updated in real-time.

iUP Key Market Performance:

$ 65.31K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.38%
iUP 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IUP price information.

IUP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of iUP for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000689-0.38%
30 Days$ -0.16641-90.21%
60 Days$ -0.00194-9.70%
90 Days$ -0.00194-9.70%
iUP Price Change Today

Today, IUP recorded a change of $ -0.0000689 (-0.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

iUP 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.16641 (-90.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

iUP 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IUP saw a change of $ -0.00194 (-9.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

iUP 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00194 (-9.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IUP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of iUP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01784
$ 0.01784$ 0.01784

$ 0.02406
$ 0.02406$ 0.02406

$ 0.3384
$ 0.3384$ 0.3384

-0.17%

-0.38%

-63.88%

IUP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 65.31K
$ 65.31K$ 65.31K

--
----

What is iUP (IUP)

IUPPITER is a Web3 gaming platform that enables digital asset ownership, cross-game interoperability, and decentralized game economies through its proprietary DOCK middleware.

iUP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your iUP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IUP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about iUP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your iUP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

iUP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as iUP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IUP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our iUP price prediction page.

iUP Price History

Tracing IUP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IUP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our iUP price history page.

iUP (IUP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of iUP (IUP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IUP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy iUP (IUP)

Looking for how to buy iUP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase iUP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IUP to Local Currencies

1 IUP to VND
475.2489
1 IUP to AUD
A$0.027993
1 IUP to GBP
0.013545
1 IUP to EUR
0.0157122
1 IUP to USD
$0.01806
1 IUP to MYR
RM0.0769356
1 IUP to TRY
0.733236
1 IUP to JPY
¥2.709
1 IUP to ARS
ARS$24.7736244
1 IUP to RUB
1.464666
1 IUP to INR
1.5798888
1 IUP to IDR
Rp296.0655264
1 IUP to KRW
25.2233184
1 IUP to PHP
1.049286
1 IUP to EGP
￡E.0.8769936
1 IUP to BRL
R$0.1009554
1 IUP to CAD
C$0.0249228
1 IUP to BDT
2.2065708
1 IUP to NGN
27.6569034
1 IUP to UAH
0.7529214
1 IUP to VES
Bs2.22138
1 IUP to CLP
$17.55432
1 IUP to PKR
Rs5.1160368
1 IUP to KZT
9.8204862
1 IUP to THB
฿0.5918262
1 IUP to TWD
NT$0.5403552
1 IUP to AED
د.إ0.0662802
1 IUP to CHF
Fr0.0146286
1 IUP to HKD
HK$0.1415904
1 IUP to MAD
.د.م0.164346
1 IUP to MXN
$0.3406116
1 IUP to PLN
0.0675444
1 IUP to RON
лв0.0801864
1 IUP to SEK
kr0.1768074
1 IUP to BGN
лв0.0308826
1 IUP to HUF
Ft6.33003
1 IUP to CZK
0.3890124
1 IUP to KWD
د.ك0.00552636
1 IUP to ILS
0.0612234

iUP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of iUP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official iUP Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About iUP

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

