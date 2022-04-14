iUP (IUP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into iUP (IUP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

iUP (IUP) Information IUPPITER is a Web3 gaming platform that enables digital asset ownership, cross-game interoperability, and decentralized game economies through its proprietary DOCK middleware. Official Website: https://www.iuppiter.io Whitepaper: https://iuppiter.gitbook.io/iuppiter_whitepaper Block Explorer: https://explorer.xpla.io/mainnet/address/xpla10804823gxas3d9g8knrutvzkkz92m2ctvsafnan8zw6cqa6sd47qfdg9k8 Buy IUP Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.3384
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.01676

iUP (IUP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of iUP (IUP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IUP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IUP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IUP's tokenomics, explore IUP token's live price!

