ivendPay (IVPAY) Information IVPAY is a crypto payment system for retail, e-commerce and vending machines. Its streamlined processes makes it simple and hassle-free to get started. Say goodbye to complex setups and hello to the world of crypto with ease. Official Website: https://ivendpay.com Whitepaper: https://ivendpay.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://www.bscscan.com/token/0xde5bdcbd4d7dfa86e527fef9971bd6ca6a76eefb Buy IVPAY Now!

ivendPay (IVPAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ivendPay (IVPAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.50M $ 1.50M $ 1.50M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 921.70M $ 921.70M $ 921.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.63M $ 1.63M $ 1.63M All-Time High: $ 0.129 $ 0.129 $ 0.129 All-Time Low: $ 0.001054773631701049 $ 0.001054773631701049 $ 0.001054773631701049 Current Price: $ 0.001627 $ 0.001627 $ 0.001627 Learn more about ivendPay (IVPAY) price

ivendPay (IVPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ivendPay (IVPAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IVPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IVPAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IVPAY's tokenomics, explore IVPAY token's live price!

ivendPay (IVPAY) Price History Analyzing the price history of IVPAY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

IVPAY Price Prediction Want to know where IVPAY might be heading? Our IVPAY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

