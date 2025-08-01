More About IXS

IXS Price Info

IXS Whitepaper

IXS Official Website

IXS Tokenomics

IXS Price Forecast

IXS History

IXS Buying Guide

IXS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

IXS Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

IX Swap Logo

IX Swap Price(IXS)

IX Swap (IXS) Live Price Chart

$0.1277
$0.1277$0.1277
+0.94%1D
USD

IXS Live Price Data & Information

IX Swap (IXS) is currently trading at 0.128 USD with a market cap of 23.04M USD. IXS to USD price is updated in real-time.

IX Swap Key Market Performance:

$ 98.84K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.94%
IX Swap 24-hour price change
180.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IXS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IXS price information.

IXS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of IX Swap for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001189+0.94%
30 Days$ -0.0245-16.07%
60 Days$ -0.0255-16.62%
90 Days$ -0.065-33.68%
IX Swap Price Change Today

Today, IXS recorded a change of $ +0.001189 (+0.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

IX Swap 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0245 (-16.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

IX Swap 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IXS saw a change of $ -0.0255 (-16.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

IX Swap 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.065 (-33.68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IXS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of IX Swap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1264
$ 0.1264$ 0.1264

$ 0.135
$ 0.135$ 0.135

$ 0.38
$ 0.38$ 0.38

-0.32%

+0.94%

+16.36%

IXS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 23.04M
$ 23.04M$ 23.04M

$ 98.84K
$ 98.84K$ 98.84K

180.00M
180.00M 180.00M

What is IX Swap (IXS)

The Uniswap for Tokenised Real-World Assets (RWAs), Delivering True Liquidity & Accessibility to Public & Private Markets.

IX Swap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your IX Swap investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IXS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about IX Swap on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your IX Swap buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

IX Swap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IX Swap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IXS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IX Swap price prediction page.

IX Swap Price History

Tracing IXS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IXS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IX Swap price history page.

IX Swap (IXS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IX Swap (IXS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IXS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy IX Swap (IXS)

Looking for how to buy IX Swap? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase IX Swap on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IXS to Local Currencies

1 IXS to VND
3,368.32
1 IXS to AUD
A$0.1984
1 IXS to GBP
0.096
1 IXS to EUR
0.11136
1 IXS to USD
$0.128
1 IXS to MYR
RM0.54528
1 IXS to TRY
5.1968
1 IXS to JPY
¥19.2
1 IXS to ARS
ARS$175.58272
1 IXS to RUB
10.3808
1 IXS to INR
11.19744
1 IXS to IDR
Rp2,098.36032
1 IXS to KRW
178.76992
1 IXS to PHP
7.4368
1 IXS to EGP
￡E.6.21568
1 IXS to BRL
R$0.71552
1 IXS to CAD
C$0.17664
1 IXS to BDT
15.63904
1 IXS to NGN
196.01792
1 IXS to UAH
5.33632
1 IXS to VES
Bs15.744
1 IXS to CLP
$124.416
1 IXS to PKR
Rs36.25984
1 IXS to KZT
69.60256
1 IXS to THB
฿4.19456
1 IXS to TWD
NT$3.82976
1 IXS to AED
د.إ0.46976
1 IXS to CHF
Fr0.10368
1 IXS to HKD
HK$1.00352
1 IXS to MAD
.د.م1.1648
1 IXS to MXN
$2.41408
1 IXS to PLN
0.47872
1 IXS to RON
лв0.56832
1 IXS to SEK
kr1.25312
1 IXS to BGN
лв0.21888
1 IXS to HUF
Ft44.864
1 IXS to CZK
2.75712
1 IXS to KWD
د.ك0.039168
1 IXS to ILS
0.43392

IX Swap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IX Swap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official IX Swap Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IX Swap

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

IXS
IXS
USD
USD

1 IXS = 0.128 USD

Trade

IXSUSDT
$0.128
$0.128$0.128
-0.86%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee