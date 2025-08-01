More About IXT

IX Token Logo

IX Token Price(IXT)

IX Token (IXT) Live Price Chart

$0.12075
$0.12075
-1.52%1D
USD

IXT Live Price Data & Information

IX Token (IXT) is currently trading at 0.1207 USD with a market cap of 15.86M USD. IXT to USD price is updated in real-time.

IX Token Key Market Performance:

$ 16.95K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.52%
IX Token 24-hour price change
131.44M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IXT price information.

IXT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of IX Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0018637-1.52%
30 Days$ +0.0357+42.00%
60 Days$ +0.01971+19.51%
90 Days$ +0.00946+8.50%
IX Token Price Change Today

Today, IXT recorded a change of $ -0.0018637 (-1.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

IX Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0357 (+42.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

IX Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IXT saw a change of $ +0.01971 (+19.51%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

IX Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00946 (+8.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IXT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of IX Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.11703
$ 0.11703

$ 0.12902
$ 0.12902

$ 0.9778
$ 0.9778

+0.34%

-1.52%

-15.06%

IXT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 15.86M
$ 15.86M

$ 16.95K
$ 16.95K

131.44M
131.44M

What is IX Token (IXT)

PLANET IX is a blockchain-based strategy and trading game with a virtual copy of our planet as its playing field.

IX Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your IX Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IXT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about IX Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your IX Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

IX Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IX Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IXT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IX Token price prediction page.

IX Token Price History

Tracing IXT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IXT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IX Token price history page.

IX Token (IXT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IX Token (IXT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IXT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy IX Token (IXT)

Looking for how to buy IX Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase IX Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IXT to Local Currencies

1 IXT to VND
3,176.2205
1 IXT to AUD
A$0.187085
1 IXT to GBP
0.090525
1 IXT to EUR
0.105009
1 IXT to USD
$0.1207
1 IXT to MYR
RM0.514182
1 IXT to TRY
4.90042
1 IXT to JPY
¥18.105
1 IXT to ARS
ARS$165.569018
1 IXT to RUB
9.78877
1 IXT to INR
10.558836
1 IXT to IDR
Rp1,978.688208
1 IXT to KRW
168.574448
1 IXT to PHP
7.01267
1 IXT to EGP
￡E.5.861192
1 IXT to BRL
R$0.674713
1 IXT to CAD
C$0.166566
1 IXT to BDT
14.747126
1 IXT to NGN
184.838773
1 IXT to UAH
5.031983
1 IXT to VES
Bs14.8461
1 IXT to CLP
$117.3204
1 IXT to PKR
Rs34.191896
1 IXT to KZT
65.633039
1 IXT to THB
฿3.955339
1 IXT to TWD
NT$3.611344
1 IXT to AED
د.إ0.442969
1 IXT to CHF
Fr0.097767
1 IXT to HKD
HK$0.946288
1 IXT to MAD
.د.م1.09837
1 IXT to MXN
$2.276402
1 IXT to PLN
0.451418
1 IXT to RON
лв0.535908
1 IXT to SEK
kr1.181653
1 IXT to BGN
лв0.206397
1 IXT to HUF
Ft42.30535
1 IXT to CZK
2.599878
1 IXT to KWD
د.ك0.0369342
1 IXT to ILS
0.409173

IX Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IX Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official IX Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IX Token

Disclaimer

$0.1207
$0.1207
