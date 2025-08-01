More About JAGER

Jager Hunter Logo

Jager Hunter Price(JAGER)

Jager Hunter (JAGER) Live Price Chart

$0.0000000004614
$0.0000000004614
+1.49%1D
USD

JAGER Live Price Data & Information

Jager Hunter (JAGER) is currently trading at 0.0000000004629 USD with a market cap of 6.40M USD. JAGER to USD price is updated in real-time.

Jager Hunter Key Market Performance:

$ 69.82K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.49%
Jager Hunter 24-hour price change
13,830.03T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the JAGER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JAGER price information.

JAGER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Jager Hunter for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000000000006774+1.49%
30 Days$ -0.0000000000474-9.29%
60 Days$ -0.0000000005293-53.35%
90 Days$ -0.0000000005371-53.71%
Jager Hunter Price Change Today

Today, JAGER recorded a change of $ +0.000000000006774 (+1.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Jager Hunter 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000000000474 (-9.29%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Jager Hunter 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JAGER saw a change of $ -0.0000000005293 (-53.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Jager Hunter 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000000005371 (-53.71%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

JAGER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Jager Hunter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000000000402
$ 0.000000000402

$ 0.0000000005027
$ 0.0000000005027

$ 0.00000000479
$ 0.00000000479

-0.97%

+1.49%

+16.13%

JAGER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.40M
$ 6.40M

$ 69.82K
$ 69.82K

13,830.03T
13,830.03T

What is Jager Hunter (JAGER)

Jager Hunter is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Jager Hunter investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JAGER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Jager Hunter on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Jager Hunter buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Jager Hunter Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Jager Hunter, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JAGER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Jager Hunter price prediction page.

Jager Hunter Price History

Tracing JAGER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JAGER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Jager Hunter price history page.

Jager Hunter (JAGER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Jager Hunter (JAGER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JAGER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Jager Hunter (JAGER)

Looking for how to buy Jager Hunter? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Jager Hunter on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JAGER to Local Currencies

1 JAGER to VND
0.0000121812135
1 JAGER to AUD
A$0.000000000717495
1 JAGER to GBP
0.000000000347175
1 JAGER to EUR
0.000000000402723
1 JAGER to USD
$0.0000000004629
1 JAGER to MYR
RM0.000000001971954
1 JAGER to TRY
0.00000001879374
1 JAGER to JPY
¥0.000000069435
1 JAGER to ARS
ARS$0.000000634978446
1 JAGER to RUB
0.00000003754119
1 JAGER to INR
0.000000040494492
1 JAGER to IDR
Rp0.000007588523376
1 JAGER to KRW
0.000000646504656
1 JAGER to PHP
0.00000002689449
1 JAGER to EGP
￡E.0.000000022478424
1 JAGER to BRL
R$0.000000002587611
1 JAGER to CAD
C$0.000000000638802
1 JAGER to BDT
0.000000056557122
1 JAGER to NGN
0.000000708880431
1 JAGER to UAH
0.000000019298301
1 JAGER to VES
Bs0.0000000569367
1 JAGER to CLP
$0.0000004499388
1 JAGER to PKR
Rs0.000000131130312
1 JAGER to KZT
0.000000251711133
1 JAGER to THB
฿0.000000015169233
1 JAGER to TWD
NT$0.000000013849968
1 JAGER to AED
د.إ0.000000001698843
1 JAGER to CHF
Fr0.000000000374949
1 JAGER to HKD
HK$0.000000003629136
1 JAGER to MAD
.د.م0.00000000421239
1 JAGER to MXN
$0.000000008730294
1 JAGER to PLN
0.000000001731246
1 JAGER to RON
лв0.000000002055276
1 JAGER to SEK
kr0.000000004531791
1 JAGER to BGN
лв0.000000000791559
1 JAGER to HUF
Ft0.00000016224645
1 JAGER to CZK
0.000000009970866
1 JAGER to KWD
د.ك0.0000000001416474
1 JAGER to ILS
0.000000001569231

Jager Hunter Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Jager Hunter, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Jager Hunter Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jager Hunter

$0.0000000004629
