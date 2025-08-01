More About JASMY

Jasmy Logo

Jasmy Price(JASMY)

Jasmy (JASMY) Live Price Chart

$0.015152
-3.57%1D
USD

JASMY Live Price Data & Information

Jasmy (JASMY) is currently trading at 0.015152 USD with a market cap of 749.19M USD. JASMY to USD price is updated in real-time.

Jasmy Key Market Performance:

$ 1.92M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.57%
Jasmy 24-hour price change
49.44B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the JASMY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

JASMY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Jasmy for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00056095-3.57%
30 Days$ +0.002503+19.78%
60 Days$ -0.000342-2.21%
90 Days$ -0.001661-9.88%
Jasmy Price Change Today

Today, JASMY recorded a change of $ -0.00056095 (-3.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Jasmy 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002503 (+19.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Jasmy 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JASMY saw a change of $ -0.000342 (-2.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Jasmy 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001661 (-9.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

JASMY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Jasmy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.015033
$ 0.016419
$ 5.00262
-0.13%

-3.57%

-9.80%

JASMY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 749.19M
$ 1.92M
49.44B
What is Jasmy (JASMY)

Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.

Jasmy is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Jasmy investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JASMY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Jasmy on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Jasmy buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Jasmy Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Jasmy, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JASMY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Jasmy Price History

Tracing JASMY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JASMY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Jasmy price history page.

Jasmy (JASMY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Jasmy (JASMY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JASMY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Jasmy (JASMY)

The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Jasmy on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

JASMY to Local Currencies

1 JASMY to VND
398.72488
1 JASMY to AUD
A$0.0234856
1 JASMY to GBP
0.011364
1 JASMY to EUR
0.01318224
1 JASMY to USD
$0.015152
1 JASMY to MYR
RM0.06454752
1 JASMY to TRY
0.61608032
1 JASMY to JPY
¥2.2728
1 JASMY to ARS
ARS$20.78460448
1 JASMY to RUB
1.22867568
1 JASMY to INR
1.32549696
1 JASMY to IDR
Rp248.39340288
1 JASMY to KRW
21.102948
1 JASMY to PHP
0.88124032
1 JASMY to EGP
￡E.0.73593264
1 JASMY to BRL
R$0.0848512
1 JASMY to CAD
C$0.02090976
1 JASMY to BDT
1.85127136
1 JASMY to NGN
23.20362128
1 JASMY to UAH
0.63168688
1 JASMY to VES
Bs1.863696
1 JASMY to CLP
$14.69744
1 JASMY to PKR
Rs4.29589504
1 JASMY to KZT
8.23920304
1 JASMY to THB
฿0.496228
1 JASMY to TWD
NT$0.45319632
1 JASMY to AED
د.إ0.05560784
1 JASMY to CHF
Fr0.01227312
1 JASMY to HKD
HK$0.11879168
1 JASMY to MAD
.د.م0.13818624
1 JASMY to MXN
$0.28576672
1 JASMY to PLN
0.05666848
1 JASMY to RON
лв0.06727488
1 JASMY to SEK
kr0.14833808
1 JASMY to BGN
лв0.02590992
1 JASMY to HUF
Ft5.30895776
1 JASMY to CZK
0.32591952
1 JASMY to KWD
د.ك0.004636512
1 JASMY to ILS
0.05136528

Jasmy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Jasmy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Jasmy Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jasmy

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

