JEWEL (JEWEL) Live Price Chart

$0.04097
$0.04097$0.04097
+0.07%1D
USD

JEWEL Live Price Data & Information

JEWEL (JEWEL) is currently trading at 0.04088 USD with a market cap of 4.64M USD. JEWEL to USD price is updated in real-time.

JEWEL Key Market Performance:

$ 53.75K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.07%
JEWEL 24-hour price change
113.54M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the JEWEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JEWEL price information.

JEWEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of JEWEL for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000287+0.07%
30 Days$ +0.00443+12.15%
60 Days$ -0.00291-6.65%
90 Days$ -0.00901-18.06%
JEWEL Price Change Today

Today, JEWEL recorded a change of $ +0.0000287 (+0.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

JEWEL 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00443 (+12.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

JEWEL 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JEWEL saw a change of $ -0.00291 (-6.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

JEWEL 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00901 (-18.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

JEWEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of JEWEL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03954
$ 0.03954$ 0.03954

$ 0.0449
$ 0.0449$ 0.0449

$ 24.33
$ 24.33$ 24.33

-0.66%

+0.07%

-1.92%

JEWEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.64M
$ 4.64M$ 4.64M

$ 53.75K
$ 53.75K$ 53.75K

113.54M
113.54M 113.54M

What is JEWEL (JEWEL)

JEWEL Token description: DeFi Kingdoms is a cross-chain fantasy RPG built on the DFKChain, Kaia, and Metis ecosystems. The JEWEL token is the primary token of the DeFi Kingdoms ecosystem, used for staking, gas, governance, and more! Also, if you need an endpoint for JEWEL circulating supply, you can use: https://supply.defikingdoms.com/jewel or https://supply.defikingdoms.com/jewel/circulatingsupply

JEWEL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your JEWEL investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JEWEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about JEWEL on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your JEWEL buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

JEWEL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as JEWEL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JEWEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our JEWEL price prediction page.

JEWEL Price History

Tracing JEWEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JEWEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our JEWEL price history page.

JEWEL (JEWEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JEWEL (JEWEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JEWEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy JEWEL (JEWEL)

Looking for how to buy JEWEL? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase JEWEL on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JEWEL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of JEWEL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official JEWEL Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JEWEL

