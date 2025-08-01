More About JLP

JLaunchpad (JLP) Live Price Chart

$0.000419
$0.000419
+11.14%1D
USD

JLP Live Price Data & Information

JLaunchpad (JLP) is currently trading at 0.000419 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. JLP to USD price is updated in real-time.

JLaunchpad Key Market Performance:

$ 98.33K USD
24-hour trading volume
+11.14%
JLaunchpad 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the JLP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JLP price information.

JLP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of JLaunchpad for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000042+11.14%
30 Days$ -0.000708-62.83%
60 Days$ -0.000807-65.83%
90 Days$ -0.001165-73.55%
JLaunchpad Price Change Today

Today, JLP recorded a change of $ +0.000042 (+11.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.

JLaunchpad 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000708 (-62.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

JLaunchpad 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JLP saw a change of $ -0.000807 (-65.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

JLaunchpad 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001165 (-73.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

JLP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of JLaunchpad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000377
$ 0.000377

$ 0.000419
$ 0.000419

$ 0.048
$ 0.048

+0.23%

+11.14%

-30.17%

JLP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 98.33K
$ 98.33K

0.00
0.00

What is JLaunchpad (JLP)

A fairlaunch platform that helps blockchain projects launch and expand within the Web3 ecosystem. It is backed by Ting Foundation, UFIN Labs, BingX, and Coinstore Labs — strategic partners who have collectively onboarded over 40 million users and supported more than 400 projects across various blockchain networks. The JLaunchpad Alpha Accelerator Program is focused on identifying and supporting promising Web3 projects in mini-apps, SocialFi, AI and GameFi.

JLaunchpad is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your JLaunchpad investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JLP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about JLaunchpad on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your JLaunchpad buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

JLaunchpad Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as JLaunchpad, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JLP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our JLaunchpad price prediction page.

JLaunchpad Price History

Tracing JLP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JLP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our JLaunchpad price history page.

JLaunchpad (JLP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JLaunchpad (JLP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JLP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy JLaunchpad (JLP)

Looking for how to buy JLaunchpad? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase JLaunchpad on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JLP to Local Currencies

1 JLP to VND
11.025985
1 JLP to AUD
A$0.00064945
1 JLP to GBP
0.00031425
1 JLP to EUR
0.00036453
1 JLP to USD
$0.000419
1 JLP to MYR
RM0.00178494
1 JLP to TRY
0.01703654
1 JLP to JPY
¥0.06285
1 JLP to ARS
ARS$0.57475906
1 JLP to RUB
0.03397671
1 JLP to INR
0.03665412
1 JLP to IDR
Rp6.86885136
1 JLP to KRW
0.58356225
1 JLP to PHP
0.02436904
1 JLP to EGP
￡E.0.02035083
1 JLP to BRL
R$0.0023464
1 JLP to CAD
C$0.00057822
1 JLP to BDT
0.05119342
1 JLP to NGN
0.64165241
1 JLP to UAH
0.01746811
1 JLP to VES
Bs0.051537
1 JLP to CLP
$0.40643
1 JLP to PKR
Rs0.11879488
1 JLP to KZT
0.22783963
1 JLP to THB
฿0.01372225
1 JLP to TWD
NT$0.01253229
1 JLP to AED
د.إ0.00153773
1 JLP to CHF
Fr0.00033939
1 JLP to HKD
HK$0.00328496
1 JLP to MAD
.د.م0.00382128
1 JLP to MXN
$0.00790234
1 JLP to PLN
0.00156706
1 JLP to RON
лв0.00186036
1 JLP to SEK
kr0.00410201
1 JLP to BGN
лв0.00071649
1 JLP to HUF
Ft0.14680922
1 JLP to CZK
0.00901269
1 JLP to KWD
د.ك0.000128214
1 JLP to ILS
0.00142041

JLaunchpad Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of JLaunchpad, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official JLaunchpad Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JLaunchpad

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.000419
