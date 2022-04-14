Joltify (JOLT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Joltify (JOLT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Joltify (JOLT) Information Joltify revolutionizes developer empowerment by combining Cosmos speed, Ethereum flexibility, and seamless integration of real-world assets on its unique decentralized L1 blockchain. Official Website: https://www.joltify.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.joltify.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x7Db21353A0c4659B6A9a0519066aa8D52639Dfa5 Buy JOLT Now!

Joltify (JOLT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Joltify (JOLT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.25M All-Time High: $ 0.88 All-Time Low: $ 0.002848679609107114 Current Price: $ 0.0185

Joltify (JOLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Joltify (JOLT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JOLT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JOLT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JOLT's tokenomics, explore JOLT token's live price!

