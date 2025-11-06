ExchangeDEX+
The live JUDO SHIBA price today is 0.000000361 USD. Track real-time JSB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JSB price trend easily at MEXC now.

JUDO SHIBA Price(JSB)

1 JSB to USD Live Price:

$0.000000361
$0.000000361
+12.46%1D
USD
JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:33:03 (UTC+8)

JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000003
$ 0.0000003
24H Low
$ 0.000000399
$ 0.000000399
24H High

$ 0.0000003
$ 0.0000003

$ 0.000000399
$ 0.000000399

--
--

--
--

0.00%

+12.46%

-4.50%

-4.50%

JUDO SHIBA (JSB) real-time price is $ 0.000000361. Over the past 24 hours, JSB traded between a low of $ 0.0000003 and a high of $ 0.000000399, showing active market volatility. JSB's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, JSB has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +12.46% over 24 hours, and -4.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Market Information

--
--

$ 7.18K
$ 7.18K

$ 3.61K
$ 3.61K

--
--

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of JUDO SHIBA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.18K. The circulating supply of JSB is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.61K.

JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of JUDO SHIBA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000004+12.46%
30 Days$ -0.012499639-100.00%
60 Days$ -0.012499639-100.00%
90 Days$ -0.012499639-100.00%
JUDO SHIBA Price Change Today

Today, JSB recorded a change of $ +0.00000004 (+12.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

JUDO SHIBA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.012499639 (-100.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

JUDO SHIBA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JSB saw a change of $ -0.012499639 (-100.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

JUDO SHIBA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.012499639 (-100.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of JUDO SHIBA (JSB)?

Check out the JUDO SHIBA Price History page now.

What is JUDO SHIBA (JSB)

No longer a weak pup, the Shiba has transformed into a true Macho warrior through the power of Judo. Now, with unyielding strength and determination, this Shiba is ready to crush those feeble reptiles—like Pepe the frog—and any other creatures that stand in its way.

JUDO SHIBA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your JUDO SHIBA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JSB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about JUDO SHIBA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your JUDO SHIBA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

JUDO SHIBA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will JUDO SHIBA (JSB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your JUDO SHIBA (JSB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for JUDO SHIBA.

Check the JUDO SHIBA price prediction now!

JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JUDO SHIBA (JSB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JSB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy JUDO SHIBA (JSB)

Looking for how to buy JUDO SHIBA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase JUDO SHIBA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JSB to Local Currencies

For a more in-depth understanding of JUDO SHIBA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official JUDO SHIBA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JUDO SHIBA

How much is JUDO SHIBA (JSB) worth today?
The live JSB price in USD is 0.000000361 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current JSB to USD price?
The current price of JSB to USD is $ 0.000000361. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of JUDO SHIBA?
The market cap for JSB is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of JSB?
The circulating supply of JSB is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JSB?
JSB achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JSB?
JSB saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of JSB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JSB is $ 7.18K USD.
Will JSB go higher this year?
JSB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JSB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:33:03 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.000000361
