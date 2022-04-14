Jset coin (JSET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jset coin (JSET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jset coin (JSET) Information It is a news platform service where anyone can write news and readers can make money by reading it. Official Website: https://jsetcoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://jsetcoin.com/jset-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa4acbc10044a343f1485dfc0a2881d9173331474 Buy JSET Now!

Jset coin (JSET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jset coin (JSET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.00M $ 7.00M $ 7.00M All-Time High: $ 9 $ 9 $ 9 All-Time Low: $ 0.00409765594632611 $ 0.00409765594632611 $ 0.00409765594632611 Current Price: $ 0.014009 $ 0.014009 $ 0.014009 Learn more about Jset coin (JSET) price

Jset coin (JSET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jset coin (JSET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JSET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JSET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JSET's tokenomics, explore JSET token's live price!

