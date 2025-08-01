What is JUST (JST)

JUST is built on the TRON Network, the largest decentralized application ecosystem, and aims to provide a set of easy-to-use and transparent financial services for users worldwide. Users can mint stablecoin USDJ by depositing TRX assets as collateral in a smart contract. Project is governed by JUST community members based on the number of JST they hold. Proposals are voted upon and determined by the whole ecosystem.

JUST is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your JUST investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



JUST (JST) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JUST (JST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JST token's extensive tokenomics now!

JST to Local Currencies

1 JST to VND ₫ 922.34075 1 JST to AUD A$ 0.0543275 1 JST to GBP ￡ 0.0262875 1 JST to EUR € 0.0304935 1 JST to USD $ 0.03505 1 JST to MYR RM 0.149313 1 JST to TRY ₺ 1.42303 1 JST to JPY ¥ 5.2575 1 JST to ARS ARS$ 48.079487 1 JST to RUB ₽ 2.842555 1 JST to INR ₹ 3.066174 1 JST to IDR Rp 574.590072 1 JST to KRW ₩ 48.952232 1 JST to PHP ₱ 2.036405 1 JST to EGP ￡E. 1.702028 1 JST to BRL R$ 0.1959295 1 JST to CAD C$ 0.048369 1 JST to BDT ৳ 4.282409 1 JST to NGN ₦ 53.6752195 1 JST to UAH ₴ 1.4612345 1 JST to VES Bs 4.31115 1 JST to CLP $ 34.0686 1 JST to PKR Rs 9.928964 1 JST to KZT ₸ 19.0591385 1 JST to THB ฿ 1.1485885 1 JST to TWD NT$ 1.048696 1 JST to AED د.إ 0.1286335 1 JST to CHF Fr 0.0283905 1 JST to HKD HK$ 0.274792 1 JST to MAD .د.م 0.318955 1 JST to MXN $ 0.661043 1 JST to PLN zł 0.131087 1 JST to RON лв 0.155622 1 JST to SEK kr 0.3431395 1 JST to BGN лв 0.0599355 1 JST to HUF Ft 12.280819 1 JST to CZK Kč 0.754977 1 JST to KWD د.ك 0.0107253 1 JST to ILS ₪ 0.1188195

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JUST What is the price of JUST (JST) today? The live price of JUST (JST) is 0.03505 USD . What is the market cap of JUST (JST)? The current market cap of JUST is $ 347.00M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JST by its real-time market price of 0.03505 USD . What is the circulating supply of JUST (JST)? The current circulating supply of JUST (JST) is 9.90B USD . What was the highest price of JUST (JST)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of JUST (JST) is 0.198 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of JUST (JST)? The 24-hour trading volume of JUST (JST) is $ 851.69K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

