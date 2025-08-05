More About JUGS

Unleash Jugs Price(JUGS)

Unleash Jugs (JUGS) Live Price Chart

JUGS Live Price Data & Information

Unleash Jugs (JUGS) is currently trading at 0.002228 USD with a market cap of -- USD. JUGS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Unleash Jugs Key Market Performance:

$ 56.41K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.10%
Unleash Jugs 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the JUGS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JUGS price information.

JUGS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Unleash Jugs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002478-1.09%
30 Days$ +0.000228+11.40%
60 Days$ +0.000228+11.40%
90 Days$ +0.000228+11.40%
Unleash Jugs Price Change Today

Today, JUGS recorded a change of $ -0.00002478 (-1.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Unleash Jugs 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000228 (+11.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Unleash Jugs 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JUGS saw a change of $ +0.000228 (+11.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Unleash Jugs 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000228 (+11.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

JUGS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Unleash Jugs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001823
$ 0.001823$ 0.001823

$ 0.003479
$ 0.003479$ 0.003479

$ 0.005266
$ 0.005266$ 0.005266

+7.27%

-1.09%

+11.40%

JUGS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 56.41K
$ 56.41K$ 56.41K

--
----

What is Unleash Jugs (JUGS)

JUGS is a meme coin deployed on Solana, speculated to be the first meme token jointly launched by 9GAG and Moonit. Its contract address ending in "9gag" links it to the well-known internet community 9GAG, drawing significant attention from the crypto community.

Unleash Jugs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Unleash Jugs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JUGS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Unleash Jugs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Unleash Jugs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Unleash Jugs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Unleash Jugs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JUGS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Unleash Jugs price prediction page.

Unleash Jugs Price History

Tracing JUGS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JUGS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Unleash Jugs price history page.

Unleash Jugs (JUGS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Unleash Jugs (JUGS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUGS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Unleash Jugs (JUGS)

Looking for how to buy Unleash Jugs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Unleash Jugs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JUGS to Local Currencies

1 JUGS to VND
58.62982
1 JUGS to AUD
A$0.00343112
1 JUGS to GBP
0.001671
1 JUGS to EUR
0.00191608
1 JUGS to USD
$0.002228
1 JUGS to MYR
RM0.00940216
1 JUGS to TRY
0.09063504
1 JUGS to JPY
¥0.327516
1 JUGS to ARS
ARS$2.98257904
1 JUGS to RUB
0.17819544
1 JUGS to INR
0.1956184
1 JUGS to IDR
Rp36.52458432
1 JUGS to KRW
3.09874696
1 JUGS to PHP
0.12802088
1 JUGS to EGP
￡E.0.1078352
1 JUGS to BRL
R$0.012254
1 JUGS to CAD
C$0.00305236
1 JUGS to BDT
0.2717046
1 JUGS to NGN
3.40150988
1 JUGS to UAH
0.0929076
1 JUGS to VES
Bs0.280728
1 JUGS to CLP
$2.152248
1 JUGS to PKR
Rs0.63114784
1 JUGS to KZT
1.19848576
1 JUGS to THB
฿0.07212036
1 JUGS to TWD
NT$0.06679544
1 JUGS to AED
د.إ0.00817676
1 JUGS to CHF
Fr0.0017824
1 JUGS to HKD
HK$0.01746752
1 JUGS to MAD
.د.م0.0202748
1 JUGS to MXN
$0.04170816
1 JUGS to PLN
0.00822132
1 JUGS to RON
лв0.00975864
1 JUGS to SEK
kr0.02154476
1 JUGS to BGN
лв0.00374304
1 JUGS to HUF
Ft0.76614236
1 JUGS to CZK
0.047345
1 JUGS to KWD
د.ك0.00067954
1 JUGS to ILS
0.0076866

Unleash Jugs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Unleash Jugs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unleash Jugs

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

