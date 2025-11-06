ExchangeDEX+
The live JUICY price today is 0.1462 USD. Track real-time JUICY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JUICY price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 JUICY to USD Live Price:

JUICY (JUICY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:42:26 (UTC+8)

JUICY (JUICY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
JUICY (JUICY) real-time price is $ 0.1462. Over the past 24 hours, JUICY traded between a low of $ 0.1 and a high of $ 0.3843, showing active market volatility. JUICY's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, JUICY has changed by -2.47% over the past hour, -36.57% over 24 hours, and -83.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

JUICY (JUICY) Market Information

The current Market Cap of JUICY is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.40M. The circulating supply of JUICY is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.46B.

JUICY (JUICY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of JUICY for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.084982-36.57%
30 Days$ +0.1212+484.80%
60 Days$ +0.1212+484.80%
90 Days$ +0.1212+484.80%
JUICY Price Change Today

Today, JUICY recorded a change of $ -0.084982 (-36.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

JUICY 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1212 (+484.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

JUICY 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JUICY saw a change of $ +0.1212 (+484.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

JUICY 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1212 (+484.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of JUICY (JUICY)?

Check out the JUICY Price History page now.

What is JUICY (JUICY)

Juicy.Meme is a creative launchpad where internet culture, community, and blockchain meet. We believe that memes are more than just jokes — they are the purest form of viral storytelling and collective imagination. Our mission is to empower every creator with a fair and transparent platform to launch their meme-driven ideas, turning inspiration into real, tradable tokens.

JUICY is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your JUICY investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JUICY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about JUICY on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your JUICY buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

JUICY Price Prediction (USD)

How much will JUICY (JUICY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your JUICY (JUICY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for JUICY.

Check the JUICY price prediction now!

JUICY (JUICY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JUICY (JUICY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUICY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy JUICY (JUICY)

Looking for how to buy JUICY? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase JUICY on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JUICY to Local Currencies

1 JUICY(JUICY) to VND
3,847.253
1 JUICY(JUICY) to AUD
A$0.223686
1 JUICY(JUICY) to GBP
0.111112
1 JUICY(JUICY) to EUR
0.125732
1 JUICY(JUICY) to USD
$0.1462
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MYR
RM0.611116
1 JUICY(JUICY) to TRY
6.156482
1 JUICY(JUICY) to JPY
¥22.3686
1 JUICY(JUICY) to ARS
ARS$212.190294
1 JUICY(JUICY) to RUB
11.862668
1 JUICY(JUICY) to INR
12.956244
1 JUICY(JUICY) to IDR
Rp2,436.665692
1 JUICY(JUICY) to PHP
8.602408
1 JUICY(JUICY) to EGP
￡E.6.918184
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BRL
R$0.780708
1 JUICY(JUICY) to CAD
C$0.20468
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BDT
17.837862
1 JUICY(JUICY) to NGN
210.358408
1 JUICY(JUICY) to COP
$560.152142
1 JUICY(JUICY) to ZAR
R.2.538032
1 JUICY(JUICY) to UAH
6.149172
1 JUICY(JUICY) to TZS
T.Sh.359.2134
1 JUICY(JUICY) to VES
Bs32.6026
1 JUICY(JUICY) to CLP
$137.7204
1 JUICY(JUICY) to PKR
Rs41.321968
1 JUICY(JUICY) to KZT
76.905586
1 JUICY(JUICY) to THB
฿4.726646
1 JUICY(JUICY) to TWD
NT$4.516118
1 JUICY(JUICY) to AED
د.إ0.536554
1 JUICY(JUICY) to CHF
Fr0.11696
1 JUICY(JUICY) to HKD
HK$1.135974
1 JUICY(JUICY) to AMD
֏55.90688
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MAD
.د.م1.361122
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MXN
$2.716396
1 JUICY(JUICY) to SAR
ريال0.54825
1 JUICY(JUICY) to ETB
Br22.440238
1 JUICY(JUICY) to KES
KSh18.883192
1 JUICY(JUICY) to JOD
د.أ0.1036558
1 JUICY(JUICY) to PLN
0.539478
1 JUICY(JUICY) to RON
лв0.644742
1 JUICY(JUICY) to SEK
kr1.393286
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BGN
лв0.247078
1 JUICY(JUICY) to HUF
Ft49.04279
1 JUICY(JUICY) to CZK
3.089206
1 JUICY(JUICY) to KWD
د.ك0.0448834
1 JUICY(JUICY) to ILS
0.47515
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BOB
Bs1.00878
1 JUICY(JUICY) to AZN
0.24854
1 JUICY(JUICY) to TJS
SM1.347964
1 JUICY(JUICY) to GEL
0.396202
1 JUICY(JUICY) to AOA
Kz133.39288
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BHD
.د.ب0.0549712
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BMD
$0.1462
1 JUICY(JUICY) to DKK
kr0.947376
1 JUICY(JUICY) to HNL
L3.842136
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MUR
6.7252
1 JUICY(JUICY) to NAD
$2.539494
1 JUICY(JUICY) to NOK
kr1.485392
1 JUICY(JUICY) to NZD
$0.257312
1 JUICY(JUICY) to PAB
B/.0.1462
1 JUICY(JUICY) to PGK
K0.624274
1 JUICY(JUICY) to QAR
ر.ق0.532168
1 JUICY(JUICY) to RSD
дин.14.872926
1 JUICY(JUICY) to UZS
soʻm1,740.475912
1 JUICY(JUICY) to ALL
L12.261794
1 JUICY(JUICY) to ANG
ƒ0.261698
1 JUICY(JUICY) to AWG
ƒ0.26316
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BBD
$0.2924
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BAM
KM0.247078
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BIF
Fr431.1438
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BND
$0.19006
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BSD
$0.1462
1 JUICY(JUICY) to JMD
$23.44317
1 JUICY(JUICY) to KHR
587.147972
1 JUICY(JUICY) to KMF
Fr62.2812
1 JUICY(JUICY) to LAK
3,178.260806
1 JUICY(JUICY) to LKR
රු44.571994
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MDL
L2.501482
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MGA
Ar658.5579
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MOP
P1.1696
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MVR
2.25148
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MWK
MK253.37922
1 JUICY(JUICY) to MZN
MT9.34949
1 JUICY(JUICY) to NPR
रु20.71654
1 JUICY(JUICY) to PYG
1,036.8504
1 JUICY(JUICY) to RWF
Fr212.4286
1 JUICY(JUICY) to SBD
$1.201764
1 JUICY(JUICY) to SCR
2.008788
1 JUICY(JUICY) to SRD
$5.63601
1 JUICY(JUICY) to SVC
$1.277788
1 JUICY(JUICY) to SZL
L2.53657
1 JUICY(JUICY) to TMT
m0.5117
1 JUICY(JUICY) to TND
د.ت0.4326058
1 JUICY(JUICY) to TTD
$0.989774
1 JUICY(JUICY) to UGX
Sh511.1152
1 JUICY(JUICY) to XAF
Fr83.1878
1 JUICY(JUICY) to XCD
$0.39474
1 JUICY(JUICY) to XOF
Fr83.1878
1 JUICY(JUICY) to XPF
Fr15.0586
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BWP
P1.96639
1 JUICY(JUICY) to BZD
$0.293862
1 JUICY(JUICY) to CVE
$13.988416
1 JUICY(JUICY) to DJF
Fr26.0236
1 JUICY(JUICY) to DOP
$9.403584
1 JUICY(JUICY) to DZD
د.ج19.10834
1 JUICY(JUICY) to FJD
$0.333336
1 JUICY(JUICY) to GNF
Fr1,271.209
1 JUICY(JUICY) to GTQ
Q1.119892
1 JUICY(JUICY) to GYD
$30.579192
1 JUICY(JUICY) to ISK
kr18.5674

JUICY Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of JUICY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official JUICY Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JUICY

How much is JUICY (JUICY) worth today?
The live JUICY price in USD is 0.1462 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current JUICY to USD price?
The current price of JUICY to USD is $ 0.1462. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of JUICY?
The market cap for JUICY is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of JUICY?
The circulating supply of JUICY is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JUICY?
JUICY achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JUICY?
JUICY saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of JUICY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JUICY is $ 3.40M USD.
Will JUICY go higher this year?
JUICY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JUICY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:42:26 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

