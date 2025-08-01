What is JUNO (JUNO)

Junø is an open source platform for interoperable smart contracts which automatically executes, controls or documents a procedure of relevant events and actions according to the terms of such contract or agreement to be valid & usable across multiple sovereign networks.

JUNO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



JUNO (JUNO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JUNO (JUNO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUNO token's extensive tokenomics now!

JUNO to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JUNO What is the price of JUNO (JUNO) today? The live price of JUNO (JUNO) is 0.07365 USD . What is the market cap of JUNO (JUNO)? The current market cap of JUNO is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JUNO by its real-time market price of 0.07365 USD . What is the circulating supply of JUNO (JUNO)? The current circulating supply of JUNO (JUNO) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of JUNO (JUNO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of JUNO (JUNO) is 68.31 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of JUNO (JUNO)? The 24-hour trading volume of JUNO (JUNO) is $ 56.67K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

