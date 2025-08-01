More About JUP

JUP Live Price Data & Information

Jupiter (JUP) is currently trading at 0.5011 USD with a market cap of 1.51B USD. JUP to USD price is updated in real-time.

Jupiter Key Market Performance:

$ 1.96M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.33%
Jupiter 24-hour price change
3.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the JUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JUP price information.

JUP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Jupiter for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006756-1.32%
30 Days$ +0.0724+16.88%
60 Days$ -0.032-6.01%
90 Days$ +0.0384+8.29%
Jupiter Price Change Today

Today, JUP recorded a change of $ -0.006756 (-1.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Jupiter 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0724 (+16.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Jupiter 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JUP saw a change of $ -0.032 (-6.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Jupiter 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0384 (+8.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

JUP Price Information

What is Jupiter (JUP)

Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.

Jupiter is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Jupiter investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JUP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Jupiter on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Jupiter buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Jupiter Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Jupiter, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JUP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Jupiter price prediction page.

Jupiter Price History

Tracing JUP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JUP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Jupiter price history page.

Jupiter (JUP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Jupiter (JUP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Jupiter (JUP)

Looking for how to buy Jupiter? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Jupiter on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Jupiter Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Jupiter, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Jupiter Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jupiter

