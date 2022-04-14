Jupiter (JUP) Tokenomics
Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.
Overview
Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter Exchange ecosystem on Solana. The maximum supply is 10 billion JUP. The token is designed to facilitate governance, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 JUP were minted at genesis.
- Initial Distribution: Tokens were split equally between team and community wallets.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (JUP)
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Team Members
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Vests over 2 years after a 1-year cliff
|Strategic Reserve
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Locked for at least 1 year; 6 months' notice before any liquidity event
|Liquidity Provision
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|250M JUP used in launch pool, locked for 7 days during initial sale
|Airdrops (4 rounds)
|4,000,000,000
|40%
|No disclosed vesting schedule
|Contributors & Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|No disclosed vesting schedule
- Launch Pool: 250 million JUP (2.5%) allocated to a single-sided USDC-JUP DLMM pool for the initial sale, locked for 7 days.
- Airdrop: The first airdrop targeted users who interacted with Jupiter before November 2023. Future airdrops are planned for "Jupuary" (January).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: JUP is intended for voting on ecosystem decisions (e.g., launchpad projects, disputes, grants). As of early 2024, full governance functionality was not yet operational.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can lock JUP to receive voting power and participate in DAO governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from platform and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome.
- Liquidity Provision: JUP is used in liquidity pools, especially during the launch phase, to bootstrap trading and price discovery.
- Platform Fees: Jupiter itself does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set platform fees on swaps. These fees are collected in the output or input token, depending on swap mode.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Team Allocation: 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event.
- Launch Pool: Tokens locked for 7 days during the initial sale.
- Airdrops & Grants: No public vesting or locking schedule disclosed.
Unlocking Time
- Team: Unlocks begin after 1 year, then linear vesting over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: No unlock before 1 year; any unlock requires 6 months' advance notice.
- Launch Pool: Unlocked after 7 days from the start of the sale.
- Community Allocations: No specific unlock schedule disclosed.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B JUP minted at genesis
|Allocation
|50% Team/Strategic, 50% Community (Airdrops, Grants, Liquidity)
|Usage
|Governance, staking rewards, liquidity, platform fee integration
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (ASR), airdrops, launchpad participation
|Locking
|Team: 1-year cliff + 2-year vest; Strategic: 1-year lock + 6 months' notice; others N/A
|Unlocking
|Team: after 1 year; Strategic: after 1 year + notice; Launch pool: after 7 days
Additional Notes
- No protocol fees are charged by Jupiter, but integrators can set their own.
- DAO and governance are evolving, with staking and voting mechanisms being rolled out.
- Transparency: Some allocations (e.g., airdrops, grants) lack detailed public vesting schedules.
For further details, see Jupiter's official documentation and governance portal.
Jupiter (JUP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Jupiter (JUP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JUP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JUP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
