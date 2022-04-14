Jerry The Turtle (JYAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jerry The Turtle (JYAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jerry The Turtle (JYAI) Information JERRY represents a groundbreaking fusion of meme culture, artificial intelligence, and entertainment. What began as a vision to revolutionize the meme coin space has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional cryptocurrency and meaningful entertainment value. Built on the foundation of community engagement and AI- powered innovation, JERRY stands as a testament to what's possible when creativity meets blockchain technology. Official Website: https://www.jerrytheturtle.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4e9623b7e5b6438542458f5ee828d65c24d3af8c Buy JYAI Now!

Jerry The Turtle (JYAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jerry The Turtle (JYAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.12M $ 11.12M $ 11.12M Total Supply: $ 69.00B $ 69.00B $ 69.00B Circulating Supply: $ 69.00B $ 69.00B $ 69.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.12M $ 11.12M $ 11.12M All-Time High: $ 0.00034477 $ 0.00034477 $ 0.00034477 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000000524860777 $ 0.0000000524860777 $ 0.0000000524860777 Current Price: $ 0.00016122 $ 0.00016122 $ 0.00016122 Learn more about Jerry The Turtle (JYAI) price

Jerry The Turtle (JYAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jerry The Turtle (JYAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JYAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JYAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JYAI's tokenomics, explore JYAI token's live price!

