What is Kaia (KAIA)

Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. Klaytn enables businesses and entrepreneurs today to capture value using blockchain technology. Klaytn is the future, designed by Ground X.

Kaia is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kaia investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KAIA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Kaia on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kaia buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kaia Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kaia, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KAIA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kaia price prediction page.

Kaia Price History

Tracing KAIA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KAIA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kaia price history page.

Kaia (KAIA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kaia (KAIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAIA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kaia (KAIA)

Looking for how to buy Kaia? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kaia on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KAIA to Local Currencies

1 KAIA to VND ₫ 4,046.7207 1 KAIA to AUD A$ 0.238359 1 KAIA to GBP ￡ 0.115335 1 KAIA to EUR € 0.1337886 1 KAIA to USD $ 0.15378 1 KAIA to MYR RM 0.6551028 1 KAIA to TRY ₺ 6.243468 1 KAIA to JPY ¥ 23.067 1 KAIA to ARS ARS$ 210.9461772 1 KAIA to RUB ₽ 12.471558 1 KAIA to INR ₹ 13.4526744 1 KAIA to IDR Rp 2,520.9832032 1 KAIA to KRW ₩ 214.7752992 1 KAIA to PHP ₱ 8.934618 1 KAIA to EGP ￡E. 7.4675568 1 KAIA to BRL R$ 0.8596302 1 KAIA to CAD C$ 0.2122164 1 KAIA to BDT ৳ 18.7888404 1 KAIA to NGN ₦ 235.4971542 1 KAIA to UAH ₴ 6.4110882 1 KAIA to VES Bs 18.91494 1 KAIA to CLP $ 149.47416 1 KAIA to PKR Rs 43.5627984 1 KAIA to KZT ₸ 83.6209506 1 KAIA to THB ฿ 5.0393706 1 KAIA to TWD NT$ 4.6010976 1 KAIA to AED د.إ 0.5643726 1 KAIA to CHF Fr 0.1245618 1 KAIA to HKD HK$ 1.2056352 1 KAIA to MAD .د.م 1.399398 1 KAIA to MXN $ 2.9002908 1 KAIA to PLN zł 0.5751372 1 KAIA to RON лв 0.6827832 1 KAIA to SEK kr 1.5055062 1 KAIA to BGN лв 0.2629638 1 KAIA to HUF Ft 53.8814364 1 KAIA to CZK Kč 3.3124212 1 KAIA to KWD د.ك 0.04705668 1 KAIA to ILS ₪ 0.5213142

Kaia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kaia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kaia What is the price of Kaia (KAIA) today? The live price of Kaia (KAIA) is 0.15378 USD . What is the market cap of Kaia (KAIA)? The current market cap of Kaia is $ 935.18M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KAIA by its real-time market price of 0.15378 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kaia (KAIA)? The current circulating supply of Kaia (KAIA) is 6.08B USD . What was the highest price of Kaia (KAIA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Kaia (KAIA) is 4.48 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kaia (KAIA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kaia (KAIA) is $ 727.96K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!