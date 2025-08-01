More About KALIS

$0.01018
-2.11%1D
KALIS Live Price Data & Information

KALICHAIN (KALIS) is currently trading at 0.01018 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. KALIS to USD price is updated in real-time.

KALICHAIN Key Market Performance:

$ 24.61K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.11%
KALICHAIN 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KALIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

KALIS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of KALICHAIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002194-2.11%
30 Days$ +0.00169+19.90%
60 Days$ +0.0012+13.36%
90 Days$ -0.00029-2.77%
KALICHAIN Price Change Today

Today, KALIS recorded a change of $ -0.0002194 (-2.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KALICHAIN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00169 (+19.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KALICHAIN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KALIS saw a change of $ +0.0012 (+13.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KALICHAIN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00029 (-2.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KALIS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of KALICHAIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.69%

-2.11%

-4.51%

KALIS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is KALICHAIN (KALIS)

Kalichain is a blockchain platform that combines NFC and NFT technologies to provide secure and transparent certification of physical goods. Aimed at combating fraud and counterfeiting, Kalichain offers a unique way for consumers to verify the authenticity of products and for brands to protect their goods in the market.

KALICHAIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KALIS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KALICHAIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KALICHAIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KALICHAIN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KALICHAIN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KALIS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

KALICHAIN Price History

Tracing KALIS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KALIS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KALICHAIN price history page.

KALICHAIN (KALIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KALICHAIN (KALIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KALIS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KALICHAIN (KALIS)

Looking for how to buy KALICHAIN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KALICHAIN on MEXC.

KALIS to Local Currencies

1 KALIS to VND
267.8867
1 KALIS to AUD
A$0.015779
1 KALIS to GBP
0.007635
1 KALIS to EUR
0.0088566
1 KALIS to USD
$0.01018
1 KALIS to MYR
RM0.0433668
1 KALIS to TRY
0.413308
1 KALIS to JPY
¥1.527
1 KALIS to ARS
ARS$13.9643132
1 KALIS to RUB
0.825598
1 KALIS to INR
0.8905464
1 KALIS to IDR
Rp166.8852192
1 KALIS to KRW
14.2177952
1 KALIS to PHP
0.591458
1 KALIS to EGP
￡E.0.4943408
1 KALIS to BRL
R$0.0569062
1 KALIS to CAD
C$0.0140484
1 KALIS to BDT
1.2437924
1 KALIS to NGN
15.5895502
1 KALIS to UAH
0.4244042
1 KALIS to VES
Bs1.25214
1 KALIS to CLP
$9.89496
1 KALIS to PKR
Rs2.8837904
1 KALIS to KZT
5.5355786
1 KALIS to THB
฿0.3335986
1 KALIS to TWD
NT$0.3045856
1 KALIS to AED
د.إ0.0373606
1 KALIS to CHF
Fr0.0082458
1 KALIS to HKD
HK$0.0798112
1 KALIS to MAD
.د.م0.092638
1 KALIS to MXN
$0.1919948
1 KALIS to PLN
0.0380732
1 KALIS to RON
лв0.0451992
1 KALIS to SEK
kr0.0996622
1 KALIS to BGN
лв0.0174078
1 KALIS to HUF
Ft3.5668684
1 KALIS to CZK
0.2192772
1 KALIS to KWD
د.ك0.00311508
1 KALIS to ILS
0.0345102

KALICHAIN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KALICHAIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KALICHAIN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KALICHAIN

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

