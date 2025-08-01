What is KALICHAIN (KALIS)

Kalichain is a blockchain platform that combines NFC and NFT technologies to provide secure and transparent certification of physical goods. Aimed at combating fraud and counterfeiting, Kalichain offers a unique way for consumers to verify the authenticity of products and for brands to protect their goods in the market.

Kalichain is a blockchain platform that combines NFC and NFT technologies to provide secure and transparent certification of physical goods. Aimed at combating fraud and counterfeiting, Kalichain offers a unique way for consumers to verify the authenticity of products and for brands to protect their goods in the market.



- Check KALIS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about KALICHAIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KALICHAIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KALICHAIN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Tracing KALIS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KALIS's potential future trajectory.

KALICHAIN (KALIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KALICHAIN (KALIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KALIS token's extensive tokenomics now!

KALICHAIN can be purchased on MEXC and other cryptocurrency exchanges.

1 KALIS to VND ₫ 267.8867 1 KALIS to AUD A$ 0.015779 1 KALIS to GBP ￡ 0.007635 1 KALIS to EUR € 0.0088566 1 KALIS to USD $ 0.01018 1 KALIS to MYR RM 0.0433668 1 KALIS to TRY ₺ 0.413308 1 KALIS to JPY ¥ 1.527 1 KALIS to ARS ARS$ 13.9643132 1 KALIS to RUB ₽ 0.825598 1 KALIS to INR ₹ 0.8905464 1 KALIS to IDR Rp 166.8852192 1 KALIS to KRW ₩ 14.2177952 1 KALIS to PHP ₱ 0.591458 1 KALIS to EGP ￡E. 0.4943408 1 KALIS to BRL R$ 0.0569062 1 KALIS to CAD C$ 0.0140484 1 KALIS to BDT ৳ 1.2437924 1 KALIS to NGN ₦ 15.5895502 1 KALIS to UAH ₴ 0.4244042 1 KALIS to VES Bs 1.25214 1 KALIS to CLP $ 9.89496 1 KALIS to PKR Rs 2.8837904 1 KALIS to KZT ₸ 5.5355786 1 KALIS to THB ฿ 0.3335986 1 KALIS to TWD NT$ 0.3045856 1 KALIS to AED د.إ 0.0373606 1 KALIS to CHF Fr 0.0082458 1 KALIS to HKD HK$ 0.0798112 1 KALIS to MAD .د.م 0.092638 1 KALIS to MXN $ 0.1919948 1 KALIS to PLN zł 0.0380732 1 KALIS to RON лв 0.0451992 1 KALIS to SEK kr 0.0996622 1 KALIS to BGN лв 0.0174078 1 KALIS to HUF Ft 3.5668684 1 KALIS to CZK Kč 0.2192772 1 KALIS to KWD د.ك 0.00311508 1 KALIS to ILS ₪ 0.0345102

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KALICHAIN What is the price of KALICHAIN (KALIS) today? The live price of KALICHAIN (KALIS) is 0.01018 USD . What is the market cap of KALICHAIN (KALIS)? The current market cap of KALICHAIN is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KALIS by its real-time market price of 0.01018 USD . What is the circulating supply of KALICHAIN (KALIS)? The current circulating supply of KALICHAIN (KALIS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of KALICHAIN (KALIS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of KALICHAIN (KALIS) is 0.24399 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KALICHAIN (KALIS)? The 24-hour trading volume of KALICHAIN (KALIS) is $ 24.61K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

