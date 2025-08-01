What is KARURA (KAR)

Karura is the decentralized financial hub of Kusama. The network is built as Acala’s sister network with nearly the same codebase, enabling a scalable, user-friendly, and fast cross-chain DeFi platform. Karura’s parachain is a fast-moving and powerful platform that enables efficient, inexpensive, and sophisticated financial applications, improving trading effectiveness and saving time.

Karura is the decentralized financial hub of Kusama. The network is built as Acala's sister network with nearly the same codebase, enabling a scalable, user-friendly, and fast cross-chain DeFi platform. Karura's parachain is a fast-moving and powerful platform that enables efficient, inexpensive, and sophisticated financial applications, improving trading effectiveness and saving time.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about KARURA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KARURA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KARURA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KARURA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KARURA price prediction page.

KARURA Price History

Tracing KAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KARURA price history page.

KARURA (KAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KARURA (KAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KARURA (KAR)

Looking for how to buy KARURA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KARURA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KAR to Local Currencies

1 KAR to VND ₫ 739.4515 1 KAR to AUD A$ 0.043555 1 KAR to GBP ￡ 0.021075 1 KAR to EUR € 0.024447 1 KAR to USD $ 0.0281 1 KAR to MYR RM 0.119706 1 KAR to TRY ₺ 1.142546 1 KAR to JPY ¥ 4.215 1 KAR to ARS ARS$ 38.545894 1 KAR to RUB ₽ 2.278629 1 KAR to INR ₹ 2.458188 1 KAR to IDR Rp 460.655664 1 KAR to KRW ₩ 39.136275 1 KAR to PHP ₱ 1.634296 1 KAR to EGP ￡E. 1.364817 1 KAR to BRL R$ 0.15736 1 KAR to CAD C$ 0.038778 1 KAR to BDT ৳ 3.433258 1 KAR to NGN ₦ 43.032059 1 KAR to UAH ₴ 1.171489 1 KAR to VES Bs 3.4563 1 KAR to CLP $ 27.257 1 KAR to PKR Rs 7.966912 1 KAR to KZT ₸ 15.279937 1 KAR to THB ฿ 0.920275 1 KAR to TWD NT$ 0.840471 1 KAR to AED د.إ 0.103127 1 KAR to CHF Fr 0.022761 1 KAR to HKD HK$ 0.220304 1 KAR to MAD .د.م 0.256272 1 KAR to MXN $ 0.529966 1 KAR to PLN zł 0.105094 1 KAR to RON лв 0.124764 1 KAR to SEK kr 0.275099 1 KAR to BGN лв 0.048051 1 KAR to HUF Ft 9.845678 1 KAR to CZK Kč 0.604431 1 KAR to KWD د.ك 0.0085986 1 KAR to ILS ₪ 0.095259

KARURA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KARURA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KARURA What is the price of KARURA (KAR) today? The live price of KARURA (KAR) is 0.0281 USD . What is the market cap of KARURA (KAR)? The current market cap of KARURA is $ 3.28M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KAR by its real-time market price of 0.0281 USD . What is the circulating supply of KARURA (KAR)? The current circulating supply of KARURA (KAR) is 116.67M USD . What was the highest price of KARURA (KAR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of KARURA (KAR) is 13.4167 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KARURA (KAR)? The 24-hour trading volume of KARURA (KAR) is $ 55.21K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

