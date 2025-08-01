More About KAR

KARURA Logo

KARURA Price(KAR)

KARURA (KAR) Live Price Chart

$0.0281
$0.0281$0.0281
-4.48%1D
USD

KAR Live Price Data & Information

KARURA (KAR) is currently trading at 0.0281 USD with a market cap of 3.28M USD. KAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

KARURA Key Market Performance:

$ 55.21K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.48%
KARURA 24-hour price change
116.67M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAR price information.

KAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of KARURA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0013179-4.47%
30 Days$ +0.00424+17.77%
60 Days$ -0.00542-16.17%
90 Days$ -0.01244-30.69%
KARURA Price Change Today

Today, KAR recorded a change of $ -0.0013179 (-4.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KARURA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00424 (+17.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KARURA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KAR saw a change of $ -0.00542 (-16.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KARURA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01244 (-30.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of KARURA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.028
$ 0.028$ 0.028

$ 0.03071
$ 0.03071$ 0.03071

$ 13.4167
$ 13.4167$ 13.4167

-5.17%

-4.47%

-10.57%

KAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.28M
$ 3.28M$ 3.28M

$ 55.21K
$ 55.21K$ 55.21K

116.67M
116.67M 116.67M

What is KARURA (KAR)

Karura is the decentralized financial hub of Kusama. The network is built as Acala’s sister network with nearly the same codebase, enabling a scalable, user-friendly, and fast cross-chain DeFi platform. Karura’s parachain is a fast-moving and powerful platform that enables efficient, inexpensive, and sophisticated financial applications, improving trading effectiveness and saving time.

Karura is the decentralized financial hub of Kusama. The network is built as Acala's sister network with nearly the same codebase, enabling a scalable, user-friendly, and fast cross-chain DeFi platform. Karura's parachain is a fast-moving and powerful platform that enables efficient, inexpensive, and sophisticated financial applications, improving trading effectiveness and saving time.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KARURA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KARURA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KARURA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KARURA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

KARURA Price History

Tracing KAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KAR's potential future trajectory.

KARURA (KAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KARURA (KAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy KARURA (KAR)

Looking for how to buy KARURA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KARURA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KAR to Local Currencies

1 KAR to VND
739.4515
1 KAR to AUD
A$0.043555
1 KAR to GBP
0.021075
1 KAR to EUR
0.024447
1 KAR to USD
$0.0281
1 KAR to MYR
RM0.119706
1 KAR to TRY
1.142546
1 KAR to JPY
¥4.215
1 KAR to ARS
ARS$38.545894
1 KAR to RUB
2.278629
1 KAR to INR
2.458188
1 KAR to IDR
Rp460.655664
1 KAR to KRW
39.136275
1 KAR to PHP
1.634296
1 KAR to EGP
￡E.1.364817
1 KAR to BRL
R$0.15736
1 KAR to CAD
C$0.038778
1 KAR to BDT
3.433258
1 KAR to NGN
43.032059
1 KAR to UAH
1.171489
1 KAR to VES
Bs3.4563
1 KAR to CLP
$27.257
1 KAR to PKR
Rs7.966912
1 KAR to KZT
15.279937
1 KAR to THB
฿0.920275
1 KAR to TWD
NT$0.840471
1 KAR to AED
د.إ0.103127
1 KAR to CHF
Fr0.022761
1 KAR to HKD
HK$0.220304
1 KAR to MAD
.د.م0.256272
1 KAR to MXN
$0.529966
1 KAR to PLN
0.105094
1 KAR to RON
лв0.124764
1 KAR to SEK
kr0.275099
1 KAR to BGN
лв0.048051
1 KAR to HUF
Ft9.845678
1 KAR to CZK
0.604431
1 KAR to KWD
د.ك0.0085986
1 KAR to ILS
0.095259

KARURA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KARURA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KARURA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KARURA

Disclaimer

