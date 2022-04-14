KARATE (KARATE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KARATE (KARATE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KARATE (KARATE) Information Karate Combat is the only sports league founded by crypto-natives, governed and gamified by a token. $KARATE holders govern the league and earn more tokens by playing the League's new Gaming apps. Official Website: https://www.karate.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.karate.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9AsPPTiQ12Rg2H5vQ4y5qnLSRmCzaoosXkLPiU94Yp7B Buy KARATE Now!

KARATE (KARATE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KARATE (KARATE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.10M $ 9.10M $ 9.10M Total Supply: $ 110.00B $ 110.00B $ 110.00B Circulating Supply: $ 66.65B $ 66.65B $ 66.65B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.02M $ 15.02M $ 15.02M All-Time High: $ 0.0069746 $ 0.0069746 $ 0.0069746 All-Time Low: $ 0.000119914511085429 $ 0.000119914511085429 $ 0.000119914511085429 Current Price: $ 0.0001365 $ 0.0001365 $ 0.0001365 Learn more about KARATE (KARATE) price

KARATE (KARATE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KARATE (KARATE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KARATE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KARATE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KARATE's tokenomics, explore KARATE token's live price!

