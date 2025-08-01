What is Kaspa (KAS)

Kaspa is the fastest, open-source, decentralized & fully scalable Layer-1 in the world. The world’s first blockDAG- a digital ledger enabling parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation, built on a robust proof-of-work engine with rapid single-second block intervals.

Kaspa is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kaspa investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KAS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Kaspa on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kaspa buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kaspa Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kaspa, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KAS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kaspa price prediction page.

Kaspa Price History

Tracing KAS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KAS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kaspa price history page.

Kaspa (KAS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kaspa (KAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kaspa (KAS)

Looking for how to buy Kaspa? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kaspa on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KAS to Local Currencies

1 KAS to VND ₫ 2,349.29794 1 KAS to AUD A$ 0.1383778 1 KAS to GBP ￡ 0.066957 1 KAS to EUR € 0.07767012 1 KAS to USD $ 0.089276 1 KAS to MYR RM 0.38031576 1 KAS to TRY ₺ 3.62996216 1 KAS to JPY ¥ 13.3914 1 KAS to ARS ARS$ 122.46346024 1 KAS to RUB ₽ 7.2402836 1 KAS to INR ₹ 7.80986448 1 KAS to IDR Rp 1,463.54074944 1 KAS to KRW ₩ 124.339149 1 KAS to PHP ₱ 5.19229216 1 KAS to EGP ￡E. 4.33613532 1 KAS to BRL R$ 0.4999456 1 KAS to CAD C$ 0.12320088 1 KAS to BDT ৳ 10.90774168 1 KAS to NGN ₦ 136.71637364 1 KAS to UAH ₴ 3.72191644 1 KAS to VES Bs 10.980948 1 KAS to CLP $ 86.59772 1 KAS to PKR Rs 25.31153152 1 KAS to KZT ₸ 48.54561052 1 KAS to THB ฿ 2.923789 1 KAS to TWD NT$ 2.67024516 1 KAS to AED د.إ 0.32764292 1 KAS to CHF Fr 0.07231356 1 KAS to HKD HK$ 0.69992384 1 KAS to MAD .د.م 0.81419712 1 KAS to MXN $ 1.68374536 1 KAS to PLN zł 0.33389224 1 KAS to RON лв 0.39638544 1 KAS to SEK kr 0.87401204 1 KAS to BGN лв 0.15266196 1 KAS to HUF Ft 31.28052488 1 KAS to CZK Kč 1.92032676 1 KAS to KWD د.ك 0.027318456 1 KAS to ILS ₪ 0.30264564

Kaspa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kaspa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kaspa What is the price of Kaspa (KAS) today? The live price of Kaspa (KAS) is 0.089276 USD . What is the market cap of Kaspa (KAS)? The current market cap of Kaspa is $ 2.37B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KAS by its real-time market price of 0.089276 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kaspa (KAS)? The current circulating supply of Kaspa (KAS) is 26.52B USD . What was the highest price of Kaspa (KAS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Kaspa (KAS) is 0.207914 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kaspa (KAS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kaspa (KAS) is $ 6.45M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!