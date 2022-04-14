KASPY (KASPY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KASPY (KASPY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KASPY (KASPY) Information A meme token built on the Kaspa blockchain. born from a true story of resilience, where a three-legged cat was saved by selling crypto assets to cover the vet bills. Official Website: https://kaspy.io/ Block Explorer: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/KASPY Buy KASPY Now!

KASPY (KASPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KASPY (KASPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 333.33B $ 333.33B $ 333.33B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.72M $ 4.72M $ 4.72M All-Time High: $ 0.0000789 $ 0.0000789 $ 0.0000789 All-Time Low: $ 0.000005574622151436 $ 0.000005574622151436 $ 0.000005574622151436 Current Price: $ 0.00001416 $ 0.00001416 $ 0.00001416 Learn more about KASPY (KASPY) price

KASPY (KASPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KASPY (KASPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KASPY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KASPY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KASPY's tokenomics, explore KASPY token's live price!

How to Buy KASPY Interested in adding KASPY (KASPY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KASPY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KASPY on MEXC now!

KASPY (KASPY) Price History Analyzing the price history of KASPY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KASPY Price History now!

KASPY Price Prediction Want to know where KASPY might be heading? Our KASPY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KASPY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!