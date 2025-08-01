More About KASTA

KASTA Price Info

KASTA Whitepaper

KASTA Official Website

KASTA Tokenomics

KASTA Price Forecast

KASTA History

KASTA Buying Guide

KASTA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KASTA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

KASTA Logo

KASTA Price(KASTA)

KASTA (KASTA) Live Price Chart

$0.013956
$0.013956$0.013956
-0.25%1D
USD

KASTA Live Price Data & Information

KASTA (KASTA) is currently trading at 0.013937 USD with a market cap of 10.64M USD. KASTA to USD price is updated in real-time.

KASTA Key Market Performance:

$ 76.03K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.25%
KASTA 24-hour price change
763.41M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KASTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KASTA price information.

KASTA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of KASTA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00003498-0.25%
30 Days$ +0.004811+52.71%
60 Days$ -0.000154-1.10%
90 Days$ +0.001369+10.89%
KASTA Price Change Today

Today, KASTA recorded a change of $ -0.00003498 (-0.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KASTA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.004811 (+52.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KASTA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KASTA saw a change of $ -0.000154 (-1.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KASTA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001369 (+10.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KASTA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of KASTA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.013868
$ 0.013868$ 0.013868

$ 0.014204
$ 0.014204$ 0.014204

$ 1.5025
$ 1.5025$ 1.5025

-0.18%

-0.25%

+0.77%

KASTA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 10.64M
$ 10.64M$ 10.64M

$ 76.03K
$ 76.03K$ 76.03K

763.41M
763.41M 763.41M

What is KASTA (KASTA)

Kasta is a crypto payment platform that enables instant and borderless peer-to-peer crypto transactions. What's more, they will not charge any fees from payments that are transacted in the same cryptocurrency, or between two users.

KASTA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KASTA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KASTA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KASTA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KASTA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KASTA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KASTA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KASTA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KASTA price prediction page.

KASTA Price History

Tracing KASTA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KASTA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KASTA price history page.

KASTA (KASTA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KASTA (KASTA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KASTA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KASTA (KASTA)

Looking for how to buy KASTA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KASTA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KASTA to Local Currencies

1 KASTA to VND
366.752155
1 KASTA to AUD
A$0.02160235
1 KASTA to GBP
0.01045275
1 KASTA to EUR
0.01212519
1 KASTA to USD
$0.013937
1 KASTA to MYR
RM0.05937162
1 KASTA to TRY
0.56667842
1 KASTA to JPY
¥2.09055
1 KASTA to ARS
ARS$19.11794038
1 KASTA to RUB
1.1302907
1 KASTA to INR
1.21920876
1 KASTA to IDR
Rp228.47537328
1 KASTA to KRW
19.41075675
1 KASTA to PHP
0.81057592
1 KASTA to EGP
￡E.0.67692009
1 KASTA to BRL
R$0.0780472
1 KASTA to CAD
C$0.01923306
1 KASTA to BDT
1.70282266
1 KASTA to NGN
21.34298243
1 KASTA to UAH
0.58103353
1 KASTA to VES
Bs1.714251
1 KASTA to CLP
$13.51889
1 KASTA to PKR
Rs3.95141824
1 KASTA to KZT
7.57852249
1 KASTA to THB
฿0.45643675
1 KASTA to TWD
NT$0.41685567
1 KASTA to AED
د.إ0.05114879
1 KASTA to CHF
Fr0.01128897
1 KASTA to HKD
HK$0.10926608
1 KASTA to MAD
.د.م0.12710544
1 KASTA to MXN
$0.26285182
1 KASTA to PLN
0.05212438
1 KASTA to RON
лв0.06188028
1 KASTA to SEK
kr0.13644323
1 KASTA to BGN
лв0.02383227
1 KASTA to HUF
Ft4.88324606
1 KASTA to CZK
0.29978487
1 KASTA to KWD
د.ك0.004264722
1 KASTA to ILS
0.04724643

KASTA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KASTA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KASTA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KASTA

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

KASTA
KASTA
USD
USD

1 KASTA = 0.013937 USD

Trade

KASTAUSDT
$0.013937
$0.013937$0.013937
-1.58%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee