What is Kava Labs (KAVA)

Kava is a cross-chain DeFi platform offering collateralized loans and stablecoins to users of major crypto assets, including BTC, XRP, BNB, ATOM, etc. Users can collateralize their crypto assets in exchange of USDX, Kava's stablecoin. KAVA is the governance and staking token responsible for securing the network and voting on key parameters.

Kava Labs (KAVA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kava Labs (KAVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAVA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kava Labs What is the price of Kava Labs (KAVA) today? The live price of Kava Labs (KAVA) is 0.3839 USD . What is the market cap of Kava Labs (KAVA)? The current market cap of Kava Labs is $ 415.71M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KAVA by its real-time market price of 0.3839 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kava Labs (KAVA)? The current circulating supply of Kava Labs (KAVA) is 1.08B USD . What was the highest price of Kava Labs (KAVA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Kava Labs (KAVA) is 9.2107 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kava Labs (KAVA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kava Labs (KAVA) is $ 784.98K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

