KBBB (KBBB) Information A satirical response to the political debate surrounding President Trump's "BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL " Official Website: https://pump.fun/coin/npB9cxTzwUiGt7jk2dXZa52xZve8SgVD6Et9Bpipump Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/npB9cxTzwUiGt7jk2dXZa52xZve8SgVD6Et9Bpipump Buy KBBB Now!

Market Cap: $ 179.00K
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 179.00K
All-Time High: $ 0.07018
All-Time Low: $ 0.000176923768768059
Current Price: $ 0.000179

KBBB (KBBB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KBBB (KBBB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KBBB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KBBB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KBBB's tokenomics, explore KBBB token's live price!

