KuCoin Token (KCS) is currently trading at 11.3162 USD with a market cap of 1.44B USD. KCS to USD price is updated in real-time.

KuCoin Token Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the KCS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

KCS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of KuCoin Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.067162-0.59%
30 Days$ +0.2928+2.65%
60 Days$ +0.0071+0.06%
90 Days$ +0.5283+4.89%
KuCoin Token Price Change Today

Today, KCS recorded a change of $ -0.067162 (-0.59%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KuCoin Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.2928 (+2.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KuCoin Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KCS saw a change of $ +0.0071 (+0.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KuCoin Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.5283 (+4.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KCS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of KuCoin Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

KCS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is KuCoin Token (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of KuCoin, which was launched back in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that allows traders to draw value from the exchange. It was issued as an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network.

KuCoin Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KuCoin Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KCS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KuCoin Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KuCoin Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KuCoin Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KuCoin Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KCS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KuCoin Token price prediction page.

KuCoin Token Price History

Tracing KCS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KCS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KuCoin Token price history page.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KuCoin Token (KCS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KCS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KuCoin Token (KCS)

Looking for how to buy KuCoin Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KuCoin Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KCS to Local Currencies

1 KCS to VND
297,785.803
1 KCS to AUD
A$17.54011
1 KCS to GBP
8.48715
1 KCS to EUR
9.845094
1 KCS to USD
$11.3162
1 KCS to MYR
RM48.207012
1 KCS to TRY
460.116692
1 KCS to JPY
¥1,697.43
1 KCS to ARS
ARS$15,522.884188
1 KCS to RUB
917.74382
1 KCS to INR
989.941176
1 KCS to IDR
Rp185,511.445728
1 KCS to KRW
15,760.63755
1 KCS to PHP
658.150192
1 KCS to EGP
￡E.549.627834
1 KCS to BRL
R$63.37072
1 KCS to CAD
C$15.616356
1 KCS to BDT
1,382.613316
1 KCS to NGN
17,329.515518
1 KCS to UAH
471.772378
1 KCS to VES
Bs1,391.8926
1 KCS to CLP
$10,976.714
1 KCS to PKR
Rs3,208.369024
1 KCS to KZT
6,153.410074
1 KCS to THB
฿370.60555
1 KCS to TWD
NT$338.467542
1 KCS to AED
د.إ41.530454
1 KCS to CHF
Fr9.166122
1 KCS to HKD
HK$88.719008
1 KCS to MAD
.د.م103.203744
1 KCS to MXN
$213.423532
1 KCS to PLN
42.322588
1 KCS to RON
лв50.243928
1 KCS to SEK
kr110.785598
1 KCS to BGN
лв19.350702
1 KCS to HUF
Ft3,964.970156
1 KCS to CZK
243.411462
1 KCS to KWD
د.ك3.4627572
1 KCS to ILS
38.361918

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

