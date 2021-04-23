KuCoin Token (KCS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KuCoin Token (KCS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KuCoin Token (KCS) Information KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of KuCoin, which was launched back in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that allows traders to draw value from the exchange. It was issued as an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network. Official Website: https://www.kucoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.kcs.foundation/kcs-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.kcc.io Buy KCS Now!

KuCoin Token (KCS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KuCoin Token (KCS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.36B $ 1.36B $ 1.36B Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 127.42M $ 127.42M $ 127.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.13B $ 2.13B $ 2.13B All-Time High: $ 32.89 $ 32.89 $ 32.89 All-Time Low: $ 0.336503927826 $ 0.336503927826 $ 0.336503927826 Current Price: $ 10.6365 $ 10.6365 $ 10.6365 Learn more about KuCoin Token (KCS) price

KuCoin Token (KCS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KuCoin Token (KCS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KCS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KCS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KCS's tokenomics, explore KCS token's live price!

How to Buy KCS Interested in adding KuCoin Token (KCS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KCS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KCS on MEXC now!

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price History Analyzing the price history of KCS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KCS Price History now!

KCS Price Prediction Want to know where KCS might be heading? Our KCS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KCS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!