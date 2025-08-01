More About KDA

KDA Price Info

KDA Whitepaper

KDA Official Website

KDA Tokenomics

KDA Price Forecast

KDA History

KDA Buying Guide

KDA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KDA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Kadena Logo

Kadena Price(KDA)

Kadena (KDA) Live Price Chart

$0.3997
$0.3997$0.3997
-2.41%1D
USD

KDA Live Price Data & Information

Kadena (KDA) is currently trading at 0.3997 USD with a market cap of 129.86M USD. KDA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kadena Key Market Performance:

$ 751.03K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.41%
Kadena 24-hour price change
324.89M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KDA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KDA price information.

KDA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Kadena for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.009871-2.41%
30 Days$ +0.0241+6.41%
60 Days$ -0.0661-14.20%
90 Days$ -0.2954-42.50%
Kadena Price Change Today

Today, KDA recorded a change of $ -0.009871 (-2.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kadena 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0241 (+6.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kadena 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KDA saw a change of $ -0.0661 (-14.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kadena 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2954 (-42.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KDA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Kadena: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3986
$ 0.3986$ 0.3986

$ 0.4298
$ 0.4298$ 0.4298

$ 1.9847
$ 1.9847$ 1.9847

-0.75%

-2.41%

-15.63%

KDA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 129.86M
$ 129.86M$ 129.86M

$ 751.03K
$ 751.03K$ 751.03K

324.89M
324.89M 324.89M

What is Kadena (KDA)

Kadena offers the industry’s only Proof-of-Work Layer 1 blockchain that is infinitely scalable, secure, and decentralized. Its infrastructure-grade performance and impenetrable network empower users to develop high-value systems using Kadena’s security-focused smart contract language, Pact.

Kadena is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kadena investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KDA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kadena on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kadena buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kadena Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kadena, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KDA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kadena price prediction page.

Kadena Price History

Tracing KDA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KDA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kadena price history page.

Kadena (KDA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kadena (KDA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KDA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kadena (KDA)

Looking for how to buy Kadena? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kadena on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KDA to Local Currencies

1 KDA to VND
10,518.1055
1 KDA to AUD
A$0.619535
1 KDA to GBP
0.299775
1 KDA to EUR
0.347739
1 KDA to USD
$0.3997
1 KDA to MYR
RM1.702722
1 KDA to TRY
16.22782
1 KDA to JPY
¥59.955
1 KDA to ARS
ARS$548.284478
1 KDA to RUB
32.41567
1 KDA to INR
34.965756
1 KDA to IDR
Rp6,552.457968
1 KDA to KRW
558.237008
1 KDA to PHP
23.22257
1 KDA to EGP
￡E.19.409432
1 KDA to BRL
R$2.234323
1 KDA to CAD
C$0.551586
1 KDA to BDT
48.835346
1 KDA to NGN
612.096583
1 KDA to UAH
16.663493
1 KDA to VES
Bs49.1631
1 KDA to CLP
$388.5084
1 KDA to PKR
Rs113.227016
1 KDA to KZT
217.344869
1 KDA to THB
฿13.098169
1 KDA to TWD
NT$11.959024
1 KDA to AED
د.إ1.466899
1 KDA to CHF
Fr0.323757
1 KDA to HKD
HK$3.133648
1 KDA to MAD
.د.م3.63727
1 KDA to MXN
$7.538342
1 KDA to PLN
1.494878
1 KDA to RON
лв1.774668
1 KDA to SEK
kr3.913063
1 KDA to BGN
лв0.683487
1 KDA to HUF
Ft140.046886
1 KDA to CZK
8.609538
1 KDA to KWD
د.ك0.1223082
1 KDA to ILS
1.354983

Kadena Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kadena, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kadena Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kadena

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

KDA
KDA
USD
USD

1 KDA = 0.3997 USD

Trade

KDAUSDT
$0.3997
$0.3997$0.3997
-3.41%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee