More About KDG

KDG Price Info

KDG Whitepaper

KDG Official Website

KDG Tokenomics

KDG Price Forecast

KDG History

KDG Buying Guide

KDG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KDG Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

KingdomStarter Logo

KingdomStarter Price(KDG)

KingdomStarter (KDG) Live Price Chart

$0.0001313
$0.0001313$0.0001313
+1.23%1D
USD

KDG Live Price Data & Information

KingdomStarter (KDG) is currently trading at 0.0001313 USD with a market cap of 69.72K USD. KDG to USD price is updated in real-time.

KingdomStarter Key Market Performance:

$ 46.06K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.23%
KingdomStarter 24-hour price change
531.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KDG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KDG price information.

KDG Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of KingdomStarter for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000001595+1.23%
30 Days$ -0.0001282-49.41%
60 Days$ -0.0001187-47.48%
90 Days$ -0.0001944-59.69%
KingdomStarter Price Change Today

Today, KDG recorded a change of $ +0.000001595 (+1.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KingdomStarter 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001282 (-49.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KingdomStarter 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KDG saw a change of $ -0.0001187 (-47.48%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KingdomStarter 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001944 (-59.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KDG Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of KingdomStarter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0001295
$ 0.0001295$ 0.0001295

$ 0.0001476
$ 0.0001476$ 0.0001476

$ 0.030447
$ 0.030447$ 0.030447

+0.07%

+1.23%

0.00%

KDG Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 69.72K
$ 69.72K$ 69.72K

$ 46.06K
$ 46.06K$ 46.06K

531.00M
531.00M 531.00M

What is KingdomStarter (KDG)

KingdomStarter is a decentralized fundraising platform that enables projects to raise capital on multiple chains as well as brings them exclusive support to develop through our services including community building, marketing, advisory, partnership expansion, technical service etc. It also gives investors the opportunity to get early access to top-tier projects and invest in token sales at an initial stage.

KingdomStarter is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KingdomStarter investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KDG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KingdomStarter on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KingdomStarter buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KingdomStarter Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KingdomStarter, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KDG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KingdomStarter price prediction page.

KingdomStarter Price History

Tracing KDG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KDG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KingdomStarter price history page.

KingdomStarter (KDG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KingdomStarter (KDG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KDG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KingdomStarter (KDG)

Looking for how to buy KingdomStarter? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KingdomStarter on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KDG to Local Currencies

1 KDG to VND
3.4551595
1 KDG to AUD
A$0.000203515
1 KDG to GBP
0.000098475
1 KDG to EUR
0.000114231
1 KDG to USD
$0.0001313
1 KDG to MYR
RM0.000559338
1 KDG to TRY
0.005338658
1 KDG to JPY
¥0.019695
1 KDG to ARS
ARS$0.180109462
1 KDG to RUB
0.01064843
1 KDG to INR
0.011486124
1 KDG to IDR
Rp2.152458672
1 KDG to KRW
0.182868075
1 KDG to PHP
0.007636408
1 KDG to EGP
￡E.0.006377241
1 KDG to BRL
R$0.00073528
1 KDG to CAD
C$0.000181194
1 KDG to BDT
0.016042234
1 KDG to NGN
0.201071507
1 KDG to UAH
0.005473897
1 KDG to VES
Bs0.0161499
1 KDG to CLP
$0.127361
1 KDG to PKR
Rs0.037226176
1 KDG to KZT
0.071397001
1 KDG to THB
฿0.004300075
1 KDG to TWD
NT$0.003927183
1 KDG to AED
د.إ0.000481871
1 KDG to CHF
Fr0.000106353
1 KDG to HKD
HK$0.001029392
1 KDG to MAD
.د.م0.001197456
1 KDG to MXN
$0.002476318
1 KDG to PLN
0.000491062
1 KDG to RON
лв0.000582972
1 KDG to SEK
kr0.001285427
1 KDG to BGN
лв0.000224523
1 KDG to HUF
Ft0.046004894
1 KDG to CZK
0.002824263
1 KDG to KWD
د.ك0.0000401778
1 KDG to ILS
0.000445107

KingdomStarter Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KingdomStarter, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KingdomStarter Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KingdomStarter

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

KDG
KDG
USD
USD

1 KDG = 0.0001313 USD

Trade

KDGUSDT
$0.0001313
$0.0001313$0.0001313
+0.84%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee