What is KingdomStarter (KDG)

KingdomStarter is a decentralized fundraising platform that enables projects to raise capital on multiple chains as well as brings them exclusive support to develop through our services including community building, marketing, advisory, partnership expansion, technical service etc. It also gives investors the opportunity to get early access to top-tier projects and invest in token sales at an initial stage.

KingdomStarter is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



KingdomStarter Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KingdomStarter, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KDG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KingdomStarter price prediction page.

KingdomStarter Price History

Tracing KDG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KDG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KingdomStarter price history page.

KingdomStarter (KDG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KingdomStarter (KDG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KDG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KingdomStarter (KDG)

Looking for how to buy KingdomStarter? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KingdomStarter on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KDG to Local Currencies

1 KDG to VND ₫ 3.4551595 1 KDG to AUD A$ 0.000203515 1 KDG to GBP ￡ 0.000098475 1 KDG to EUR € 0.000114231 1 KDG to USD $ 0.0001313 1 KDG to MYR RM 0.000559338 1 KDG to TRY ₺ 0.005338658 1 KDG to JPY ¥ 0.019695 1 KDG to ARS ARS$ 0.180109462 1 KDG to RUB ₽ 0.01064843 1 KDG to INR ₹ 0.011486124 1 KDG to IDR Rp 2.152458672 1 KDG to KRW ₩ 0.182868075 1 KDG to PHP ₱ 0.007636408 1 KDG to EGP ￡E. 0.006377241 1 KDG to BRL R$ 0.00073528 1 KDG to CAD C$ 0.000181194 1 KDG to BDT ৳ 0.016042234 1 KDG to NGN ₦ 0.201071507 1 KDG to UAH ₴ 0.005473897 1 KDG to VES Bs 0.0161499 1 KDG to CLP $ 0.127361 1 KDG to PKR Rs 0.037226176 1 KDG to KZT ₸ 0.071397001 1 KDG to THB ฿ 0.004300075 1 KDG to TWD NT$ 0.003927183 1 KDG to AED د.إ 0.000481871 1 KDG to CHF Fr 0.000106353 1 KDG to HKD HK$ 0.001029392 1 KDG to MAD .د.م 0.001197456 1 KDG to MXN $ 0.002476318 1 KDG to PLN zł 0.000491062 1 KDG to RON лв 0.000582972 1 KDG to SEK kr 0.001285427 1 KDG to BGN лв 0.000224523 1 KDG to HUF Ft 0.046004894 1 KDG to CZK Kč 0.002824263 1 KDG to KWD د.ك 0.0000401778 1 KDG to ILS ₪ 0.000445107

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KingdomStarter What is the price of KingdomStarter (KDG) today? The live price of KingdomStarter (KDG) is 0.0001313 USD . What is the market cap of KingdomStarter (KDG)? The current market cap of KingdomStarter is $ 69.72K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KDG by its real-time market price of 0.0001313 USD . What is the circulating supply of KingdomStarter (KDG)? The current circulating supply of KingdomStarter (KDG) is 531.00M USD . What was the highest price of KingdomStarter (KDG)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of KingdomStarter (KDG) is 0.030447 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KingdomStarter (KDG)? The 24-hour trading volume of KingdomStarter (KDG) is $ 46.06K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

