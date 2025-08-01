What is Kenya Digital Token (KDT)

KDT is the first sovereign digital currency launched by an African nation

KDT to Local Currencies

Kenya Digital Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kenya Digital Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kenya Digital Token What is the price of Kenya Digital Token (KDT) today? The live price of Kenya Digital Token (KDT) is 0.06498 USD . What is the market cap of Kenya Digital Token (KDT)? The current market cap of Kenya Digital Token is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KDT by its real-time market price of 0.06498 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kenya Digital Token (KDT)? The current circulating supply of Kenya Digital Token (KDT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Kenya Digital Token (KDT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Kenya Digital Token (KDT) is 0.4388 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kenya Digital Token (KDT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kenya Digital Token (KDT) is $ 54.24K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

