What is Kodexa (KDX)

Kodexa (KDX) is the official utility token of Mosaic Alpha, an innovative decentralized crypto asset management platform. The token is built on the Binance Smart Chain Network. Users can stake Kodexa (KDX) on Mosaic Alpha to reduce platform fees, maximize earnings from token baskets, advance through the affiliat system, and unlock exclusive benefits in the Affiliate Booster program, with more utilities planned as the ecosystem expands. Kodexa token supports the creation and management of token baskets on the Mosaic Alpha plaform.

Kodexa (KDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kodexa (KDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

KDX to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kodexa What is the price of Kodexa (KDX) today? The live price of Kodexa (KDX) is 0.01839 USD . What is the market cap of Kodexa (KDX)? The current market cap of Kodexa is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KDX by its real-time market price of 0.01839 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kodexa (KDX)? The current circulating supply of Kodexa (KDX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Kodexa (KDX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Kodexa (KDX) is 0.02589 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kodexa (KDX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kodexa (KDX) is $ 565.72K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

