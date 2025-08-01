More About KEKIUS

Kekius Maximus Logo

Kekius Maximus Price(KEKIUS)

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Live Price Chart

KEKIUS Live Price Data & Information

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) is currently trading at 0.020271 USD with a market cap of 20.27M USD. KEKIUS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kekius Maximus Key Market Performance:

$ 236.61K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.77%
Kekius Maximus 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KEKIUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KEKIUS price information.

KEKIUS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Kekius Maximus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00101536-4.77%
30 Days$ -0.001191-5.55%
60 Days$ -0.010158-33.39%
90 Days$ -0.005749-22.10%
Kekius Maximus Price Change Today

Today, KEKIUS recorded a change of $ -0.00101536 (-4.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kekius Maximus 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001191 (-5.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kekius Maximus 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KEKIUS saw a change of $ -0.010158 (-33.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kekius Maximus 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.005749 (-22.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KEKIUS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Kekius Maximus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

KEKIUS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 20.27M
$ 20.27M$ 20.27M

$ 236.61K
$ 236.61K$ 236.61K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

What is Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

KEKIUS MAXIMUS is a frog-themed meme automatically generated by Grok.

Kekius Maximus Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kekius Maximus, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KEKIUS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kekius Maximus price prediction page.

Kekius Maximus Price History

Tracing KEKIUS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KEKIUS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kekius Maximus price history page.

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KEKIUS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Looking for how to buy Kekius Maximus? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kekius Maximus on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KEKIUS to Local Currencies

1 KEKIUS to VND
533.431365
1 KEKIUS to AUD
A$0.03142005
1 KEKIUS to GBP
0.01520325
1 KEKIUS to EUR
0.01763577
1 KEKIUS to USD
$0.020271
1 KEKIUS to MYR
RM0.08635446
1 KEKIUS to TRY
0.82421886
1 KEKIUS to JPY
¥3.04065
1 KEKIUS to ARS
ARS$27.80654154
1 KEKIUS to RUB
1.6439781
1 KEKIUS to INR
1.77330708
1 KEKIUS to IDR
Rp332.31142224
1 KEKIUS to KRW
28.23243525
1 KEKIUS to PHP
1.17896136
1 KEKIUS to EGP
￡E.0.98456247
1 KEKIUS to BRL
R$0.1135176
1 KEKIUS to CAD
C$0.02797398
1 KEKIUS to BDT
2.47671078
1 KEKIUS to NGN
31.04280669
1 KEKIUS to UAH
0.84509799
1 KEKIUS to VES
Bs2.493333
1 KEKIUS to CLP
$19.66287
1 KEKIUS to PKR
Rs5.74723392
1 KEKIUS to KZT
11.02276167
1 KEKIUS to THB
฿0.66387525
1 KEKIUS to TWD
NT$0.60630561
1 KEKIUS to AED
د.إ0.07439457
1 KEKIUS to CHF
Fr0.01641951
1 KEKIUS to HKD
HK$0.15892464
1 KEKIUS to MAD
.د.م0.18487152
1 KEKIUS to MXN
$0.38231106
1 KEKIUS to PLN
0.07581354
1 KEKIUS to RON
лв0.09000324
1 KEKIUS to SEK
kr0.19845309
1 KEKIUS to BGN
лв0.03466341
1 KEKIUS to HUF
Ft7.10255298
1 KEKIUS to CZK
0.43602921
1 KEKIUS to KWD
د.ك0.006202926
1 KEKIUS to ILS
0.06871869

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kekius Maximus

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

