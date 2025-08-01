More About KENDU

KENDU Price Info

KENDU Official Website

KENDU Tokenomics

KENDU Price Forecast

KENDU History

KENDU Buying Guide

KENDU-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KENDU Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Kendu Inu Logo

Kendu Inu Price(KENDU)

Kendu Inu (KENDU) Live Price Chart

$0.00001617
$0.00001617$0.00001617
-11.83%1D
USD

KENDU Live Price Data & Information

Kendu Inu (KENDU) is currently trading at 0.00001617 USD with a market cap of 15.34M USD. KENDU to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kendu Inu Key Market Performance:

$ 5.18K USD
24-hour trading volume
-11.83%
Kendu Inu 24-hour price change
948.43B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KENDU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KENDU price information.

KENDU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Kendu Inu for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000021696-11.83%
30 Days$ -0.00000297-15.52%
60 Days$ -0.00000932-36.57%
90 Days$ +0.00000534+49.30%
Kendu Inu Price Change Today

Today, KENDU recorded a change of $ -0.0000021696 (-11.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kendu Inu 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000297 (-15.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kendu Inu 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KENDU saw a change of $ -0.00000932 (-36.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kendu Inu 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00000534 (+49.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KENDU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Kendu Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00001569
$ 0.00001569$ 0.00001569

$ 0.0000198
$ 0.0000198$ 0.0000198

$ 0.00010297
$ 0.00010297$ 0.00010297

-4.94%

-11.83%

-19.11%

KENDU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 15.34M
$ 15.34M$ 15.34M

$ 5.18K
$ 5.18K$ 5.18K

948.43B
948.43B 948.43B

What is Kendu Inu (KENDU)

Kendu is the narrative, and you are the catalyst. Become the main character in the rise of the ultimate memecoin ecosystem. Will you join the pack?

Kendu Inu is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kendu Inu investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KENDU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kendu Inu on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kendu Inu buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kendu Inu Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kendu Inu, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KENDU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kendu Inu price prediction page.

Kendu Inu Price History

Tracing KENDU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KENDU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kendu Inu price history page.

Kendu Inu (KENDU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kendu Inu (KENDU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KENDU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kendu Inu (KENDU)

Looking for how to buy Kendu Inu? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kendu Inu on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KENDU to Local Currencies

1 KENDU to VND
0.42551355
1 KENDU to AUD
A$0.0000250635
1 KENDU to GBP
0.0000121275
1 KENDU to EUR
0.0000140679
1 KENDU to USD
$0.00001617
1 KENDU to MYR
RM0.0000688842
1 KENDU to TRY
0.0006574722
1 KENDU to JPY
¥0.0024255
1 KENDU to ARS
ARS$0.0221810358
1 KENDU to RUB
0.001311387
1 KENDU to INR
0.0014145516
1 KENDU to IDR
Rp0.2650819248
1 KENDU to KRW
0.0225207675
1 KENDU to PHP
0.0009404472
1 KENDU to EGP
￡E.0.0007853769
1 KENDU to BRL
R$0.000090552
1 KENDU to CAD
C$0.0000223146
1 KENDU to BDT
0.0019756506
1 KENDU to NGN
0.0247625763
1 KENDU to UAH
0.0006741273
1 KENDU to VES
Bs0.00198891
1 KENDU to CLP
$0.0156849
1 KENDU to PKR
Rs0.0045845184
1 KENDU to KZT
0.0087927609
1 KENDU to THB
฿0.0005295675
1 KENDU to TWD
NT$0.0004836447
1 KENDU to AED
د.إ0.0000593439
1 KENDU to CHF
Fr0.0000130977
1 KENDU to HKD
HK$0.0001267728
1 KENDU to MAD
.د.م0.0001474704
1 KENDU to MXN
$0.0003049662
1 KENDU to PLN
0.0000604758
1 KENDU to RON
лв0.0000717948
1 KENDU to SEK
kr0.0001583043
1 KENDU to BGN
лв0.0000276507
1 KENDU to HUF
Ft0.0056656446
1 KENDU to CZK
0.0003478167
1 KENDU to KWD
د.ك0.00000494802
1 KENDU to ILS
0.0000548163

Kendu Inu Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kendu Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Kendu Inu Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kendu Inu

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

KENDU
KENDU
USD
USD

1 KENDU = 0.00001617 USD

Trade

KENDUUSDT
$0.00001617
$0.00001617$0.00001617
-16.14%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee