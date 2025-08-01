More About KERNEL

KernelDAO Logo

KernelDAO Price(KERNEL)

KernelDAO (KERNEL) Live Price Chart

$0.19586
$0.19586$0.19586
-2.89%1D
USD

KERNEL Live Price Data & Information

KernelDAO (KERNEL) is currently trading at 0.1959 USD with a market cap of 38.47M USD. KERNEL to USD price is updated in real-time.

KernelDAO Key Market Performance:

$ 9.76M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.89%
KernelDAO 24-hour price change
196.35M USD
Circulating supply

KERNEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of KernelDAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0058288-2.88%
30 Days$ +0.08958+84.25%
60 Days$ +0.039+24.85%
90 Days$ +0.0206+11.75%
KernelDAO Price Change Today

Today, KERNEL recorded a change of $ -0.0058288 (-2.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KernelDAO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.08958 (+84.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KernelDAO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KERNEL saw a change of $ +0.039 (+24.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KernelDAO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0206 (+11.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KERNEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of KernelDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.19408
$ 0.19408$ 0.19408

$ 0.23987
$ 0.23987$ 0.23987

$ 1
$ 1$ 1

-1.28%

-2.88%

+4.91%

KERNEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 38.47M
$ 38.47M$ 38.47M

$ 9.76M
$ 9.76M$ 9.76M

196.35M
196.35M 196.35M

What is KernelDAO (KERNEL)

KernelDAO is a pioneering restaking protocol operating across the entire restaking stack, with three major product lines: Kernel (restaking on BNB Chain), Kelp Liquid Restaking (rsETH), and Gain (automated rewards farming).

KernelDAO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KernelDAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KERNEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

KernelDAO Price History

Tracing KERNEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KERNEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KernelDAO price history page.

KernelDAO (KERNEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KernelDAO (KERNEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KERNEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KernelDAO (KERNEL)

KERNEL to Local Currencies

1 KERNEL to VND
5,155.1085
1 KERNEL to AUD
A$0.303645
1 KERNEL to GBP
0.146925
1 KERNEL to EUR
0.170433
1 KERNEL to USD
$0.1959
1 KERNEL to MYR
RM0.834534
1 KERNEL to TRY
7.95354
1 KERNEL to JPY
¥29.385
1 KERNEL to ARS
ARS$268.723866
1 KERNEL to RUB
15.88749
1 KERNEL to INR
17.137332
1 KERNEL to IDR
Rp3,211.474896
1 KERNEL to KRW
273.601776
1 KERNEL to PHP
11.38179
1 KERNEL to EGP
￡E.9.512904
1 KERNEL to BRL
R$1.095081
1 KERNEL to CAD
C$0.270342
1 KERNEL to BDT
23.935062
1 KERNEL to NGN
299.999301
1 KERNEL to UAH
8.167071
1 KERNEL to VES
Bs24.0957
1 KERNEL to CLP
$190.4148
1 KERNEL to PKR
Rs55.494552
1 KERNEL to KZT
106.524543
1 KERNEL to THB
฿6.419643
1 KERNEL to TWD
NT$5.861328
1 KERNEL to AED
د.إ0.718953
1 KERNEL to CHF
Fr0.158679
1 KERNEL to HKD
HK$1.535856
1 KERNEL to MAD
.د.م1.78269
1 KERNEL to MXN
$3.694674
1 KERNEL to PLN
0.732666
1 KERNEL to RON
лв0.869796
1 KERNEL to SEK
kr1.917861
1 KERNEL to BGN
лв0.334989
1 KERNEL to HUF
Ft68.639442
1 KERNEL to CZK
4.219686
1 KERNEL to KWD
د.ك0.0599454
1 KERNEL to ILS
0.664101

KernelDAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KernelDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KernelDAO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KernelDAO

Disclaimer

