The live KGEN price today is 0.259 USD. Track real-time KGEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

1 KGEN to USD Live Price:

$0.259
$0.259$0.259
-12.88%1D
USD
KGEN (KGEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:33:10 (UTC+8)

KGEN (KGEN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2471
$ 0.2471$ 0.2471
24H Low
$ 0.2995
$ 0.2995$ 0.2995
24H High

$ 0.2471
$ 0.2471$ 0.2471

$ 0.2995
$ 0.2995$ 0.2995

--
----

--
----

+1.56%

-12.87%

+12.31%

+12.31%

KGEN (KGEN) real-time price is $ 0.259. Over the past 24 hours, KGEN traded between a low of $ 0.2471 and a high of $ 0.2995, showing active market volatility. KGEN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, KGEN has changed by +1.56% over the past hour, -12.87% over 24 hours, and +12.31% in the past 7 days.

KGEN (KGEN) Market Information

--
----

$ 817.97K
$ 817.97K$ 817.97K

$ 259.00M
$ 259.00M$ 259.00M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of KGEN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 817.97K. The circulating supply of KGEN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 259.00M.

KGEN (KGEN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of KGEN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.038291-12.87%
30 Days$ +0.059+29.50%
60 Days$ +0.059+29.50%
90 Days$ +0.059+29.50%
KGEN Price Change Today

Today, KGEN recorded a change of $ -0.038291 (-12.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KGEN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.059 (+29.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KGEN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KGEN saw a change of $ +0.059 (+29.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KGEN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.059 (+29.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KGEN (KGEN)?

Check out the KGEN Price History page now.

What is KGEN (KGEN)

Kratos Gamer Network (KGeN) is a decentralised, global gaming network built to empower the next generation of players - starting with emerging markets in the Global South. At its core, KGeN offers a decentralized data layer for gamers and publishers alike, using a transparent on-chain reputation engine called Proof of Gamer (PoG). This technology ensures that every gamer’s identity, achievements, and community connections remain authentic and verifiable.

KGEN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KGEN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KGEN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KGEN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KGEN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KGEN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will KGEN (KGEN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your KGEN (KGEN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for KGEN.

Check the KGEN price prediction now!

KGEN (KGEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KGEN (KGEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KGEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KGEN (KGEN)

Looking for how to buy KGEN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KGEN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KGEN to Local Currencies

KGEN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KGEN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KGEN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KGEN

How much is KGEN (KGEN) worth today?
The live KGEN price in USD is 0.259 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KGEN to USD price?
The current price of KGEN to USD is $ 0.259. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of KGEN?
The market cap for KGEN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KGEN?
The circulating supply of KGEN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KGEN?
KGEN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KGEN?
KGEN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of KGEN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KGEN is $ 817.97K USD.
Will KGEN go higher this year?
KGEN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KGEN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:33:10 (UTC+8)

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report
November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 
November 6, 2025 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany
November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

