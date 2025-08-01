More About KILO

KiloEx Logo

KiloEx Price(KILO)

KiloEx (KILO) Live Price Chart

$0.02153
$0.02153$0.02153
-1.01%1D
USD

KILO Live Price Data & Information

KiloEx (KILO) is currently trading at 0.02157 USD with a market cap of 4.57M USD. KILO to USD price is updated in real-time.

KiloEx Key Market Performance:

$ 70.29K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.01%
KiloEx 24-hour price change
211.70M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KILO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

KILO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of KiloEx for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002197-1.01%
30 Days$ -0.00001-0.05%
60 Days$ -0.00621-22.36%
90 Days$ -0.01938-47.33%
KiloEx Price Change Today

Today, KILO recorded a change of $ -0.0002197 (-1.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KiloEx 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00001 (-0.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KiloEx 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KILO saw a change of $ -0.00621 (-22.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KiloEx 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01938 (-47.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KILO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of KiloEx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02119
$ 0.02119$ 0.02119

$ 0.02212
$ 0.02212$ 0.02212

$ 0.2
$ 0.2$ 0.2

+0.27%

-1.01%

+2.47%

KILO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.57M
$ 4.57M$ 4.57M

$ 70.29K
$ 70.29K$ 70.29K

211.70M
211.70M 211.70M

What is KiloEx (KILO)

Next generation of user-friendly perpetual DEX on BNB Chain/opBNB/Base/Manta. Fully integration with LSTfi.

KiloEx is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

KiloEx Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KiloEx, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KILO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

KiloEx Price History

Tracing KILO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KILO's potential future trajectory.

KiloEx (KILO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KiloEx (KILO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy KiloEx (KILO)

Looking for how to buy KiloEx? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KiloEx on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

KILO to Local Currencies

1 KILO to VND
567.61455
1 KILO to AUD
A$0.0334335
1 KILO to GBP
0.0161775
1 KILO to EUR
0.0187659
1 KILO to USD
$0.02157
1 KILO to MYR
RM0.0918882
1 KILO to TRY
0.8770362
1 KILO to JPY
¥3.2355
1 KILO to ARS
ARS$29.5884318
1 KILO to RUB
1.749327
1 KILO to INR
1.8869436
1 KILO to IDR
Rp353.6065008
1 KILO to KRW
30.0416175
1 KILO to PHP
1.2545112
1 KILO to EGP
￡E.1.0476549
1 KILO to BRL
R$0.120792
1 KILO to CAD
C$0.0297666
1 KILO to BDT
2.6354226
1 KILO to NGN
33.0320823
1 KILO to UAH
0.8992533
1 KILO to VES
Bs2.65311
1 KILO to CLP
$20.9229
1 KILO to PKR
Rs6.1155264
1 KILO to KZT
11.7291189
1 KILO to THB
฿0.7064175
1 KILO to TWD
NT$0.6451587
1 KILO to AED
د.إ0.0791619
1 KILO to CHF
Fr0.0174717
1 KILO to HKD
HK$0.1691088
1 KILO to MAD
.د.م0.1967184
1 KILO to MXN
$0.4070259
1 KILO to PLN
0.0806718
1 KILO to RON
лв0.0957708
1 KILO to SEK
kr0.2111703
1 KILO to BGN
лв0.0368847
1 KILO to HUF
Ft7.5576966
1 KILO to CZK
0.4639707
1 KILO to KWD
د.ك0.00660042
1 KILO to ILS
0.0731223

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KiloEx

