What is Kima Network (KIMA)

Kima is a blockchain-based platform that addresses the growing need for seamless interoperability between Web3 ecosystems and traditional financial systems. The platform provides a universal financial infrastructure that enables smooth and secure transactions across various asset classes, including digital assets, fiat currencies, and securities. Kima’s core mission is to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and legacy financial institutions, making cross-ecosystem transactions, liquidity management, and asset transfers more efficient and secure.

Kima Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kima Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KIMA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Kima Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kima Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kima Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kima Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KIMA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kima Network price prediction page.

Kima Network Price History

Tracing KIMA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KIMA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kima Network price history page.

Kima Network (KIMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kima Network (KIMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KIMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kima Network (KIMA)

Looking for how to buy Kima Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kima Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KIMA to Local Currencies

1 KIMA to VND ₫ 2,814.91555 1 KIMA to AUD A$ 0.1658035 1 KIMA to GBP ￡ 0.0802275 1 KIMA to EUR € 0.0930639 1 KIMA to USD $ 0.10697 1 KIMA to MYR RM 0.4556922 1 KIMA to TRY ₺ 4.342982 1 KIMA to JPY ¥ 16.0455 1 KIMA to ARS ARS$ 146.7350278 1 KIMA to RUB ₽ 8.675267 1 KIMA to INR ₹ 9.3577356 1 KIMA to IDR Rp 1,753.6062768 1 KIMA to KRW ₩ 149.3985808 1 KIMA to PHP ₱ 6.214957 1 KIMA to EGP ￡E. 5.1944632 1 KIMA to BRL R$ 0.5979623 1 KIMA to CAD C$ 0.1476186 1 KIMA to BDT ৳ 13.0695946 1 KIMA to NGN ₦ 163.8127883 1 KIMA to UAH ₴ 4.4595793 1 KIMA to VES Bs 13.15731 1 KIMA to CLP $ 103.97484 1 KIMA to PKR Rs 30.3024616 1 KIMA to KZT ₸ 58.1670769 1 KIMA to THB ฿ 3.5054069 1 KIMA to TWD NT$ 3.2005424 1 KIMA to AED د.إ 0.3925799 1 KIMA to CHF Fr 0.0866457 1 KIMA to HKD HK$ 0.8386448 1 KIMA to MAD .د.م 0.973427 1 KIMA to MXN $ 2.0174542 1 KIMA to PLN zł 0.4000678 1 KIMA to RON лв 0.4749468 1 KIMA to SEK kr 1.0472363 1 KIMA to BGN лв 0.1829187 1 KIMA to HUF Ft 37.4801486 1 KIMA to CZK Kč 2.3041338 1 KIMA to KWD د.ك 0.03273282 1 KIMA to ILS ₪ 0.3626283

Kima Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kima Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kima Network What is the price of Kima Network (KIMA) today? The live price of Kima Network (KIMA) is 0.10697 USD . What is the market cap of Kima Network (KIMA)? The current market cap of Kima Network is $ 5.67M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KIMA by its real-time market price of 0.10697 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kima Network (KIMA)? The current circulating supply of Kima Network (KIMA) is 53.02M USD . What was the highest price of Kima Network (KIMA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Kima Network (KIMA) is 1.1047 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kima Network (KIMA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kima Network (KIMA) is $ 40.75K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!