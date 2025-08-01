More About KIMA

$0.10694
-5.77%1D
KIMA Live Price Data & Information

Kima Network (KIMA) is currently trading at 0.10697 USD with a market cap of 5.67M USD. KIMA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kima Network Key Market Performance:

$ 40.75K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.77%
Kima Network 24-hour price change
53.02M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KIMA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KIMA price information.

KIMA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Kima Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0065483-5.77%
30 Days$ +0.02482+30.21%
60 Days$ -0.00311-2.83%
90 Days$ +0.03629+51.34%
Kima Network Price Change Today

Today, KIMA recorded a change of $ -0.0065483 (-5.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kima Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02482 (+30.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kima Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KIMA saw a change of $ -0.00311 (-2.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kima Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03629 (+51.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KIMA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Kima Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.22%

-5.77%

-12.20%

KIMA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Kima Network (KIMA)

Kima is a blockchain-based platform that addresses the growing need for seamless interoperability between Web3 ecosystems and traditional financial systems. The platform provides a universal financial infrastructure that enables smooth and secure transactions across various asset classes, including digital assets, fiat currencies, and securities. Kima’s core mission is to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and legacy financial institutions, making cross-ecosystem transactions, liquidity management, and asset transfers more efficient and secure.

Kima Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kima Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KIMA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kima Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kima Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kima Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kima Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KIMA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kima Network price prediction page.

Kima Network Price History

Tracing KIMA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KIMA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kima Network price history page.

Kima Network (KIMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kima Network (KIMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KIMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kima Network (KIMA)

Looking for how to buy Kima Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kima Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KIMA to Local Currencies

1 KIMA to VND
2,814.91555
1 KIMA to AUD
A$0.1658035
1 KIMA to GBP
0.0802275
1 KIMA to EUR
0.0930639
1 KIMA to USD
$0.10697
1 KIMA to MYR
RM0.4556922
1 KIMA to TRY
4.342982
1 KIMA to JPY
¥16.0455
1 KIMA to ARS
ARS$146.7350278
1 KIMA to RUB
8.675267
1 KIMA to INR
9.3577356
1 KIMA to IDR
Rp1,753.6062768
1 KIMA to KRW
149.3985808
1 KIMA to PHP
6.214957
1 KIMA to EGP
￡E.5.1944632
1 KIMA to BRL
R$0.5979623
1 KIMA to CAD
C$0.1476186
1 KIMA to BDT
13.0695946
1 KIMA to NGN
163.8127883
1 KIMA to UAH
4.4595793
1 KIMA to VES
Bs13.15731
1 KIMA to CLP
$103.97484
1 KIMA to PKR
Rs30.3024616
1 KIMA to KZT
58.1670769
1 KIMA to THB
฿3.5054069
1 KIMA to TWD
NT$3.2005424
1 KIMA to AED
د.إ0.3925799
1 KIMA to CHF
Fr0.0866457
1 KIMA to HKD
HK$0.8386448
1 KIMA to MAD
.د.م0.973427
1 KIMA to MXN
$2.0174542
1 KIMA to PLN
0.4000678
1 KIMA to RON
лв0.4749468
1 KIMA to SEK
kr1.0472363
1 KIMA to BGN
лв0.1829187
1 KIMA to HUF
Ft37.4801486
1 KIMA to CZK
2.3041338
1 KIMA to KWD
د.ك0.03273282
1 KIMA to ILS
0.3626283

Kima Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kima Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kima Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kima Network

