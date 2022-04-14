Kima Network (KIMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kima Network (KIMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kima Network (KIMA) Information Kima is a blockchain-based platform that addresses the growing need for seamless interoperability between Web3 ecosystems and traditional financial systems. The platform provides a universal financial infrastructure that enables smooth and secure transactions across various asset classes, including digital assets, fiat currencies, and securities. Kima’s core mission is to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and legacy financial institutions, making cross-ecosystem transactions, liquidity management, and asset transfers more efficient and secure. Official Website: https://kima.network Whitepaper: https://docs.kima.finance/kima-whitepaper-1 Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x94fcd9c18f99538c0f7c61c5500ca79f0d5c4dab Buy KIMA Now!

Kima Network (KIMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kima Network (KIMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.01M $ 6.01M $ 6.01M Total Supply: $ 210.00M $ 210.00M $ 210.00M Circulating Supply: $ 53.04M $ 53.04M $ 53.04M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.78M $ 23.78M $ 23.78M All-Time High: $ 1.1047 $ 1.1047 $ 1.1047 All-Time Low: $ 0.04643687296747349 $ 0.04643687296747349 $ 0.04643687296747349 Current Price: $ 0.11326 $ 0.11326 $ 0.11326 Learn more about Kima Network (KIMA) price

Kima Network (KIMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kima Network (KIMA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIMA's tokenomics, explore KIMA token's live price!

How to Buy KIMA Interested in adding Kima Network (KIMA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KIMA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KIMA on MEXC now!

Kima Network (KIMA) Price History Analyzing the price history of KIMA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KIMA Price History now!

KIMA Price Prediction Want to know where KIMA might be heading? Our KIMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KIMA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!