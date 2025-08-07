More About KINTO

KINTO Price Info

KINTO Whitepaper

KINTO Official Website

KINTO Tokenomics

KINTO Price Forecast

KINTO History

KINTO Buying Guide

KINTO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KINTO Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

K Logo

K Price(KINTO)

K (KINTO) Live Price Chart

$0
$0$0
0.00%1D
USD

KINTO Live Price Data & Information

K (KINTO) is currently trading at 4.058 USD with a market cap of 7.46M USD. KINTO to USD price is updated in real-time.

K Key Market Performance:

$ 157.88K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
K 24-hour price change
1.84M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KINTO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KINTO price information.

KINTO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of K for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +2.058+102.90%
60 Days$ +2.058+102.90%
90 Days$ +2.058+102.90%
K Price Change Today

Today, KINTO recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

K 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.058 (+102.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

K 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KINTO saw a change of $ +2.058 (+102.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

K 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +2.058 (+102.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KINTO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of K: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.03
$ 2.03$ 2.03

$ 5
$ 5$ 5

$ 7
$ 7$ 7

+1.22%

0.00%

+102.90%

KINTO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.46M
$ 7.46M$ 7.46M

$ 157.88K
$ 157.88K$ 157.88K

1.84M
1.84M 1.84M

What is K (KINTO)

$K is the native utility and governance token of the Kinto network. It is used for: - Staking to earn USDC rewards - Mining rewards for traders, stakers, and referrers - Governance, including Nio elections and treasury proposals - Collateralization in lending markets - Smart wallet utilities, such as recovery, identity, and insurance

K is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your K investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KINTO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about K on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your K buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

K Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as K, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KINTO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our K price prediction page.

K Price History

Tracing KINTO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KINTO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our K price history page.

K (KINTO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of K (KINTO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KINTO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy K (KINTO)

Looking for how to buy K? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase K on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KINTO to Local Currencies

1 KINTO to VND
106,786.27
1 KINTO to AUD
A$6.20874
1 KINTO to GBP
3.00292
1 KINTO to EUR
3.4493
1 KINTO to USD
$4.058
1 KINTO to MYR
RM17.12476
1 KINTO to TRY
165.03886
1 KINTO to JPY
¥592.468
1 KINTO to ARS
ARS$5,403.4299
1 KINTO to RUB
322.8139
1 KINTO to INR
356.00834
1 KINTO to IDR
Rp66,524.57952
1 KINTO to KRW
5,597.23998
1 KINTO to PHP
231.67122
1 KINTO to EGP
￡E.196.69126
1 KINTO to BRL
R$22.15668
1 KINTO to CAD
C$5.55946
1 KINTO to BDT
491.91076
1 KINTO to NGN
6,195.38918
1 KINTO to UAH
168.16352
1 KINTO to VES
Bs519.424
1 KINTO to CLP
$3,936.26
1 KINTO to PKR
Rs1,147.6024
1 KINTO to KZT
2,172.36914
1 KINTO to THB
฿130.91108
1 KINTO to TWD
NT$120.7255
1 KINTO to AED
د.إ14.89286
1 KINTO to CHF
Fr3.2464
1 KINTO to HKD
HK$31.81472
1 KINTO to MAD
.د.م36.64374
1 KINTO to MXN
$75.4788
1 KINTO to PLN
14.8117
1 KINTO to RON
лв17.61172
1 KINTO to SEK
kr38.91622
1 KINTO to BGN
лв6.77686
1 KINTO to HUF
Ft1,383.08814
1 KINTO to CZK
85.29916
1 KINTO to KWD
د.ك1.23769
1 KINTO to ILS
13.91894

K Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of K, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official K Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About K

Hot News

QTUM Indicators That Actually Work

Introduction to Technical Analysis for QTUM Trading Technical indicators are mathematical calculations based on price, volume, or open interest that help traders analyze market trends and make informed decisions. In cryptocurrency trading, these tools are essential for navigating volatile markets like QTUM crypto, where price swings can be rapid and unpredictable. Technical analysis is particularly valuable for QTUM token trading because it allows traders to identify entry and exit points without requiring deep knowledge of the underlying blockchain technology. While fundamental analysis focuses on QTUM’s hybrid blockchain architecture—combining Bitcoin’s UTXO model with Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities—technical analysis zeroes in on

August 7, 2025

Build Your QTUM Portfolio: Diversification Guide

Introduction to Portfolio Diversification with QTUM Portfolio diversification is a foundational principle in cryptocurrency investing, aiming to reduce risk by spreading capital across multiple assets. QTUM token, as a hybrid blockchain platform that merges the strengths of Bitcoin’s UTXO model with Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities, offers a unique value proposition for diversified portfolios. Including QTUM crypto in your investment strategy can provide exposure to both the security of Bitcoin and the programmability of Ethereum, while benefiting from its proof-of-stake consensus and compatibility with multiple token standards (QRC-20, qBRC-20). The key benefits of holding QTUM coin include access to a decentralized,

August 7, 2025

How Global Economy Affects QTUM: Trader’s Guide

Understanding the Relationship Between Macro-Economic Factors and QTUM In today’s interconnected global economy, the QTUM token has emerged as a unique digital asset class that responds to macro-economic forces in ways both similar to and distinct from traditional financial instruments. Unlike conventional assets, QTUM crypto operates in a 24/7 global market without circuit breakers or trading limits, making it particularly reactive to economic news and policy shifts. QTUM coin investors must understand how monetary policy, inflation trends, and global growth patterns create the economic environment in which QTUM trades. The QTUM market’s sensitivity to macro-economic factors has increased substantially since

August 7, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

KINTO
KINTO
USD
USD

1 KINTO = 4.058 USD

Trade

KINTOUSDT
$4.058
$4.058$4.058
+69.64%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee