What is K (KINTO)

$K is the native utility and governance token of the Kinto network. It is used for: - Staking to earn USDC rewards - Mining rewards for traders, stakers, and referrers - Governance, including Nio elections and treasury proposals - Collateralization in lending markets - Smart wallet utilities, such as recovery, identity, and insurance

K is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your K investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KINTO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about K on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your K buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

K Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as K, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KINTO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our K price prediction page.

K Price History

Tracing KINTO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KINTO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our K price history page.

K (KINTO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of K (KINTO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KINTO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy K (KINTO)

Looking for how to buy K? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase K on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KINTO to Local Currencies

1 KINTO to VND ₫ 106,786.27 1 KINTO to AUD A$ 6.20874 1 KINTO to GBP ￡ 3.00292 1 KINTO to EUR € 3.4493 1 KINTO to USD $ 4.058 1 KINTO to MYR RM 17.12476 1 KINTO to TRY ₺ 165.03886 1 KINTO to JPY ¥ 592.468 1 KINTO to ARS ARS$ 5,403.4299 1 KINTO to RUB ₽ 322.8139 1 KINTO to INR ₹ 356.00834 1 KINTO to IDR Rp 66,524.57952 1 KINTO to KRW ₩ 5,597.23998 1 KINTO to PHP ₱ 231.67122 1 KINTO to EGP ￡E. 196.69126 1 KINTO to BRL R$ 22.15668 1 KINTO to CAD C$ 5.55946 1 KINTO to BDT ৳ 491.91076 1 KINTO to NGN ₦ 6,195.38918 1 KINTO to UAH ₴ 168.16352 1 KINTO to VES Bs 519.424 1 KINTO to CLP $ 3,936.26 1 KINTO to PKR Rs 1,147.6024 1 KINTO to KZT ₸ 2,172.36914 1 KINTO to THB ฿ 130.91108 1 KINTO to TWD NT$ 120.7255 1 KINTO to AED د.إ 14.89286 1 KINTO to CHF Fr 3.2464 1 KINTO to HKD HK$ 31.81472 1 KINTO to MAD .د.م 36.64374 1 KINTO to MXN $ 75.4788 1 KINTO to PLN zł 14.8117 1 KINTO to RON лв 17.61172 1 KINTO to SEK kr 38.91622 1 KINTO to BGN лв 6.77686 1 KINTO to HUF Ft 1,383.08814 1 KINTO to CZK Kč 85.29916 1 KINTO to KWD د.ك 1.23769 1 KINTO to ILS ₪ 13.91894

K Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of K, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About K What is the price of K (KINTO) today? The live price of K (KINTO) is 4.058 USD . What is the market cap of K (KINTO)? The current market cap of K is $ 7.46M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KINTO by its real-time market price of 4.058 USD . What is the circulating supply of K (KINTO)? The current circulating supply of K (KINTO) is 1.84M USD . What was the highest price of K (KINTO)? As of 2025-08-07 , the highest price of K (KINTO) is 7 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of K (KINTO)? The 24-hour trading volume of K (KINTO) is $ 157.88K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

QTUM Indicators That Actually Work Introduction to Technical Analysis for QTUM Trading Technical indicators are mathematical calculations based on price, volume, or open interest that help traders analyze market trends and make informed decisions. In cryptocurrency trading, these tools are essential for navigating volatile markets like QTUM crypto, where price swings can be rapid and unpredictable. Technical analysis is particularly valuable for QTUM token trading because it allows traders to identify entry and exit points without requiring deep knowledge of the underlying blockchain technology. While fundamental analysis focuses on QTUM’s hybrid blockchain architecture—combining Bitcoin’s UTXO model with Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities—technical analysis zeroes in on

Build Your QTUM Portfolio: Diversification Guide Introduction to Portfolio Diversification with QTUM Portfolio diversification is a foundational principle in cryptocurrency investing, aiming to reduce risk by spreading capital across multiple assets. QTUM token, as a hybrid blockchain platform that merges the strengths of Bitcoin’s UTXO model with Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities, offers a unique value proposition for diversified portfolios. Including QTUM crypto in your investment strategy can provide exposure to both the security of Bitcoin and the programmability of Ethereum, while benefiting from its proof-of-stake consensus and compatibility with multiple token standards (QRC-20, qBRC-20). The key benefits of holding QTUM coin include access to a decentralized,